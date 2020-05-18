ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bank of Estonia supervisory board may take office before Midsummer's Day ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Mart Laar
Mart Laar Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) Mart Laar has presented the Finance Committee of the Riigikogu with four nominees for membership of the Board.

Laar proposed as candidates for the board four experts in the field: Kaie Kerem, Enn Listra, Rein Minka and Urmas Varblane, all of whom were members of the previous board.

Riigikogu financial affairs committee chair Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) told ERR's online news in Estonian that the Riigikogu factions have until June 2 to nominate its candidates.

"We hope that the supervisory board will take office before Midsummer's Day. There are certain processes relating to it," Kokk said, adding that the chairman of the board is trusted and his candidates will probably be appointed.

Kokk explained that appointing the new supervisory board will take a maximum of four months in the future.

The mandates of the current Supervisory Board expired last February, but Laar only nominated new candidates to the Riigikogu in autumn. The Reform Party and the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) opposed Laar's candidates, as they believed Laar did not consult the Riigikogu sufficiently before nominating them.

After that, the Riigikogu's Finance Committee started developing amendments to the Bank of Estonia Act in order to speed up the process and make it more reglemented.

Last September, Laar said he did not want to see the members of the EKRE in the Supervisory Board of the Bank of Estonia, as their behavior could undermine the credibility of the Estonian state.

The current board members are Kalev Kallo, Kaie Kerem, Enn Listra, Rein Minka, Jaanus Tamkivi, Liina Tõnisson and Urmas Varblane.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

bank of estoniamart laarbank of estonia supervisory boardbank of estonia actriigikogu finance committee
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:33

Estonian Greens to send euthanasia petition to Riigikogu on Monday

18:06

State prosecutor appeals on Savisaar defendants decision due in June

17:32

Tax Board: Situation starting to deteriorate in other sectors

17:09

Gallery: President tours Saaremaa, Muhu and Hiiumaa

16:47

Tiit Land elected new TalTech rector

16:34

Bank of Estonia supervisory board may take office before Midsummer's Day

15:59

Finno-Ugric world conference in Tartu put back to 2021

15:25

Estonian NT first-choice goalkeeper unexpectedly retires from pro football

14:58

Registered unemployment tops 50,000

14:34

President of Latvia: Baltic states united by discipline of the people

14:16

Viru Keemia Grupp has laid off 35 people in May

13:51

Estonia: Income tax returns can be submitted to MTA until end of June

13:43

Eight of 10 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours from Lihula care home

13:33

First Burger King restaurants in Estonia to open on May 20

13:16

Restrictions on flights between Estonia and Denmark lifted

12:42

Major T1 shopping mall creditor rejects restructuring plan

12:36

One COVID-19-related death, 10 new cases

12:14

Kaja Kallas: Prime Minister's talk of second wave of little practical use

11:17

Health Board: Crucial to keep up coronavirus best practices

10:53

Sick leave certificates during emergency situation double on year

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: