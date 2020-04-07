April 7 heat record broken in Jõgeva County

Tuesday was the warmest ever recorded April 7 in Estonia, the state weather service announced. The new record temperature - 20.6 degrees - was measured at the Tiirikoja lake station in Mustvee municipality, Jõgeva County.

The previous record set on April 7 dates back to 1961, when the air temperature was recorded as 18.3 degrees at Valga meteorological station.

On Tuesday, almost all weather stations on the mainland recorded new April 7 heat records. However, no new records were measured on the western islands.

Estonia's highest ever recorded temperature in April was 27.6 degrees and was measured at the Kunda coastal station on April 24, 2000.

The coldest April day was in 1956, when on April 4, it was -25.1 degrees in Narva-Jõesuu.

