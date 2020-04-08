Economic affairs ministry mulls reviving Nordica if coronavirus subsides

The state, via the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, is considering investing additional capital into state-owned air carrier Nordica, to aid recovery of airline connections should the current coronavirus resrtictions be relaxed. Nordica hasn't flown under its own name since late October 2019.

Nordic Aviation Group, which operated under the Nordica brand, stopped flying from Estonia under its own name in October last year. Erki Urva, company board chair, said at the time that the company could return to the market if the situation was conducive. The company itself was established in anticipation of the bankruptcy of former national carrier Estonian Air, to ensure continued Estonian air connections with the rest of the world.

Nordica also co-owns Regional Jet with Polish operator LOT.

Nordica is the only airline under Estonian control and so the only carrier which the state has any say in getting back to work as soon as possible after the coronavirus retreats, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Nordica was unavailable for comment.

