ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Oil Association: Gas station shops should sell non-prescription medication ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Medicines (illustrative photo)
Medicines (illustrative photo) Source: Pixabay
News

On Wednesday, the Estonian Oil Association (Eesti Õliühing) put forward a proposal to the Minister of Social Affairs to change the Medicinal Products Act which would allow gas station shops to sell non-prescription medication around the clock.

"We are of the view that in a situation where it is necessary to ensure access to necessary medicinal products and at the same time keep a safe distance, selling essential medicines at station shops would help reduce the workload of pharmacies," chief executive of the association Mart Raamat said.

The Estonian Oil Association is based on voluntary memberships for companies in Estonia operating in the field of oil products. The network operates some 200 station shops, around 130 of which are open 24/7.

"Only Tartu and Tallinn currently have pharmacies running around the clock but taking into account the need to ensure social distancing, it is reasonable to expand the outlets of essential medicines in order to disperse people. Selling non-prescription medication around the clock helps avoid situations where many customers flock to pharmacies at peak hours," Raamat said.

"We presume that people would buy medicinal products in station stores only in case of emergency - such as when a pharmacy is closed at the onset of illness or if it is located a long way from their home." Raamat also cited a statistic, according to which enabling the sale of non-prescription medication in Swedish station stores did not exercise competitive pressure on pharmacies.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

pharmaciesestonian oil associationcoronavirus emergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:31

Bleakest coronavirus scenario avoided, restrictions may ease

10:12

Oil Association: Gas station shops should sell non-prescription medication

09:51

AS Eesti Teed auction to be extended through October 1

09:32

TalTech gifts temporary use of computers to global system

09:09

Finance minister formalizes call to leave EU CO2 scheme

08:33

Economic affairs ministry mulls reviving Nordica if coronavirus subsides

08:14

Random coronavirus testing being introduced to give state clearer picture

07:52

Party Ratings: Center Party support continues to rise

07:27

Gallery: Estonians recreate famous paintings at home

07:05

Professor: Situation in Saare County is not as bad as in Italy

07.04

Municipality blocks roads to Jägala waterfall to stop crowds

07.04

Central bank allocates €18.9 million of profit to state budget

07.04

Police chief: 25 people punished for not sticking to restrictions

07.04

Five Narva care home residents re-test negative for coronavirus

07.04

April 7 heat record broken in Jõgeva County

07.04

Tallinn's kindergartens to remain open, following precautionary measures

07.04

Government to discuss partially reopening schools

07.04

Mart Helme: Bonuses for state agency heads were for last year's work

07.04

Helme: Estonia doesn't support coronabonds, but should take out loans

07.04

Top military doctor: Health board changing coronavirus testing criteria

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: