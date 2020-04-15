Two Viru Prison inmates died Sunday, unrelated to coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Two inmates of Viru Prison died on Sunday: a 41-year-old man died in the hospital and a 52-year-old man died at the prison.
Ministry of Justice spokesperson Teele Sihtmäe confirmed that both inmates had serious illnesses.
"One of the two prisoners died in a civilian hospital," Sihtmäe said. "The other prisoner had likewise frequently been hospitalized in a civilian hospital for their illness, but he was in prison at the time of his death."
According to the spokesperson, neither death was coronavirus-related. Thus far, no cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in any Estonian prison inmates.
There are currently a total of 2,400 inmates in Estonian prisons, including 700 at Viru Prison.
-
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Aili Vahtla
Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.