Two Viru Prison inmates died Sunday, unrelated to coronavirus

Two inmates of Viru Prison died on Sunday: a 41-year-old man died in the hospital and a 52-year-old man died at the prison.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Teele Sihtmäe confirmed that both inmates had serious illnesses.

"One of the two prisoners died in a civilian hospital," Sihtmäe said. "The other prisoner had likewise frequently been hospitalized in a civilian hospital for their illness, but he was in prison at the time of his death."

According to the spokesperson, neither death was coronavirus-related. Thus far, no cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in any Estonian prison inmates.

There are currently a total of 2,400 inmates in Estonian prisons, including 700 at Viru Prison.

