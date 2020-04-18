Health Board: 53 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, total 1,512

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Health Board infections laboratory, where coronavirus tests are conducted.
Health Board infections laboratory, where coronavirus tests are conducted. Source: Government Office.
During the last 24 hours, 53 positive cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia and there were no new deaths. The total number of cases diagnosed in Estonia is 1,512.

Between 7 a.m. April 17 and 7 a.m. April 18, a total of 2,018 COVID-19 virus tests were analyzed, of which 2.6 percent or 53 samples were positive. 

The total number of tests carried out in Estonia since January 31 is 39,605. Of these, 1,512 or 3.8 percent have been positive.

As of Saturday morning, 122 people are being treated in hospital - a decrease of seven compared to the previous 24 hour period. 11 patients are using ventilators. 162 people have been discharged from hospitals. 

No new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 38 people have died due to coronavirus.

The majority of new positive tests were recorded in Harju County (33). Four cases were reported each in Saaremaa, Tartu County and Pärnu County. One case was reported each in Ida-Viru, Hiiu, Rapla and Viljandi counties. 

Four positive results were with undetermined residence, meaning the resident could be registered to an address outside of the country. 

Most of the infected people are in the age group 55-59 (11%), followed by the age group 45-49 (10%) and the age group 50-54 (10%). More detailed statistics on corona tests can be viewed at www.terviseamet.ee/koroonakaart.

On Friday, the Health Board announced 25 new samples had been reported in the previous 24 hours. There were two deaths and 129 people in Estonia were hospitalized with the virus, 11 were using ventilators.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

