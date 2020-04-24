ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tartu scraps bill banning drinking in Pirogov Park during crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Pirogov Park in Tartu.
Pirogov Park in Tartu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tartu City Council on Thursday withdrew its bill to ban drinking in Pirogov Park during the emergency situation after the government introduced its strategy for overcoming the emergency situation earlier in the week.

Between March and October alcohol can be drunk in Pirogov Park on Ülikooli Street but the council wanted to take moves to ban this during the emergency situation so police it would not create extra work for the police.

The council introduced the plans on April 9 and the amendment would have allowed the city government to restrict drinking at other times as well in the future, such as during public events.

At the beginning of Thursday's council session, the city government asked to remove the bill from the council's agenda.

Mayor Urmas Klaas told Tartu Postimees the draft was related to an emergency situation. and as the Government of the Republic introduced the strategy for overcoming the emergency situation on Wednesday, Tartu no longer needs to impose additional restrictions.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tartuurmas klaascoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:16

Compensation for first three sick days to be paid in May

19:56

Health Insurance Fund starts analysis of coronavirus-related expenditure

19:29

Government to increase the share capital of Nordica by €30 million

19:03

Admission tests for Tallinn high schools to take place online

18:46

Banks agree on common rules for grace periods

18:36

Government extends emergency situation Updated

18:18

Mihhail Kõlvart: Life cannot be put on hold for a second time

17:50

First Baltic herring catch of the year delivered to Pärnu harbor

17:28

Bank of Estonia: Car leasing demand fall suggests cooling in loan market

17:11

RIA: Mobile voting could be launched in 2021

17:05

Police detain possible kidnappers in Tallinn

16:47

Unemployment rate is slowly rising

16:22

Tallinn coronavirus rates increasing while rest of country seeing fall

16:03

Tartu scraps bill banning drinking in Pirogov Park during crisis

15:39

Opening up borders between Baltic States, Finland to be discussed next week

15:16

East Tallinn Central Hospital to restart scheduled treatment on Monday

14:55

EDF field hospital in Kuressaare to be packed up by end of April

14:39

30,000 masks and medical supplies sent from Estonia arrive in Italy

14:13

Statistics: Food and dwelling costs over third of 2019 household outgoings

13:54

Mayor of Lüganuse rural municipality resigns

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: