Tartu scraps bill banning drinking in Pirogov Park during crisis

Tartu City Council on Thursday withdrew its bill to ban drinking in Pirogov Park during the emergency situation after the government introduced its strategy for overcoming the emergency situation earlier in the week.

Between March and October alcohol can be drunk in Pirogov Park on Ülikooli Street but the council wanted to take moves to ban this during the emergency situation so police it would not create extra work for the police.

The council introduced the plans on April 9 and the amendment would have allowed the city government to restrict drinking at other times as well in the future, such as during public events.

At the beginning of Thursday's council session, the city government asked to remove the bill from the council's agenda.

Mayor Urmas Klaas told Tartu Postimees the draft was related to an emergency situation. and as the Government of the Republic introduced the strategy for overcoming the emergency situation on Wednesday, Tartu no longer needs to impose additional restrictions.

