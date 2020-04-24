ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
First Baltic herring catch of the year delivered to Pärnu harbor

As in the previous year, the first Baltic herring catch of the spring was delivered to the Pärnu harbor docks on April 23.

There has scarcely been any ice this winter, ERR's online news in Estonia writes. Herring comes into shallower water to spawn after the ice melts but this year, no one knew when to expect it, as no one remembers an ice-free winter. Fishermen of course know which temperature the fish prefers.

Waters have warmed up in the past few days and so the national fish finally came. During some springs, dozens of people have waited for the first spring herring on the Pärnu Japsi pier. This year, when everything is different, only few people showed up on the first day, but the season is still only starting.

"Talking about the tastes of Pärnu - everybody has to try smelt in April and May is the month when everybody has to try the national fish, the Baltic herring," said fisherman Tarmo Luks. "Waters are beginning to warm up. A few days ago the water temperature was around four degrees, herring wants around 8-10 degrees for spawning. But they are on their way, as today's harvest proves," he added.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

First Baltic herring catch of the year delivered to Pärnu harbor

