Ratas: Legal clarity required for exiting emergency situation

Jüri Ratas
Prime Minister and head of the emergency situation Jüri Ratas (Center) said on Vikerraadio that legal clarity and good regulation is required when exiting the current crisis.

Ratas admitted that it is currently not legislatively fixed how nationwide responsibilities and rules of conduct will function when the state exits the emergency situation.

"The Health Board can ban single events, but if we are talking about something with significant societal or economical impact or something exceeding the borders of local governments, there is currently no good regulation. I would approve if Riigikogu thought about this, because legal clarity and changes in law are required," Ratas said.

The Prime Minister added that one of the lessons of the current crisis is that restrictions don't always have to be nationwide, they can be local. "If there's an outbreak in Tallinn, it doesn't mean that Kihnu has to be shut down," he exemplified.

The government's decision to inject €30 million into Nordica came up with the hosts of the radio program asking Ratas whether the state could have contributed to AirBaltic. "I'm not aware of having that offer on the table. The Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure found that the best solution is to back Nordica," Ratas said.

Ratas said that shopping malls will not be opened in the coming days but that he supports having it done in the next two weeks.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

jüri ratasprime ministercoronavirus effects on economycoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estoniacoronavirus emergency measures
