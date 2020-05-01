ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Cost of Tartu highway four-lane road section reduced by €13 million

Artist's rendering of planned Võõbu-Mäo junction.
Artist's rendering of planned Võõbu-Mäo junction. Source: Road Administration
The construction of a 16-kilometer four-lane Võõbu-Mäo section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway, projected to cost €73 million, will cost €60 million.

The tender saw bids from four qualified bidders, Janar Tükk, head of maintenance at the Road Administration's Northern Region, told ERR's online news in Estonian. "The Road Administration's estimate was based on the calculations of the designer, which were greater that the prices on the market," he said.

After the Road Administration signs the contract with the builder, work will begin at the end of the second quarter or in the third quarter, Tükk added.

The Võõbu-Mäo section is the ultimate part of the Kose-Mäo four-lane section of the Tallinn-Tartu highway, set to be completed in 2022. The new Kose-Mäo 40-kilometer 2+2 road will shorten the Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa highway by 5.3 kilometers.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

