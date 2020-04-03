ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
New four-lane road section of Tartu highway opened to traffic in August

News
ERR
Road construction
Road construction Source: Maanteeamet
News

The new four-lane section of the Tallinn-Tartu highway between Kose and Võõbu is scheduled to be opened to traffic in August.

"Both sections - Kose-Ardu and Kose-Võõbu - are scheduled to be opened to traffic this August," the Road Administration's director Priit Sauk told ERR, adding that finishing work will be done on the sections from September to December.

"The works are progressing as per schedule. Although winter was milder than usual, no major road works were undertaken, as the weather can be changeable. The main season of road construction begins in April," Sauk said.

In December, the contractor was able to install geotextile and macadam, fortify slopes, install curbs and consoles. Right now the contractor is building WC's, installing road signs and fencing for wild game, constructing road restraint systems and doing landscaping.

According to the Road Administration (Maanteeamet), the 12.7-kilometer Kose-Ardu section will cost €86.12 million and the 15.3-kilometer Ardu-Võõbu section €60.14 million.

The Kose-Võõbu section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway will be the first in Estonia to allow for a speed limit of 120 km/h.

After the Kose-Ardu-Võõbu section is finished, construction of the 18-kilometer Võõbu-Mäo section will begin.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmm

estonian road administrationtallinn-tartu highway
