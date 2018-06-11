Construction of Kose-Võõbu section of Tartu Highway remains on schedule

Despite a wet spring, construction on the 25-kilometre, nearly €80 million Kose-Võõbu section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway, the first in Estonia which will allow for a speed limit of 120 km/h, remains on schedule, according to the builders.

Construction on the four-lane section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway between Kose and Ardu began last summer, while ground was broken on the Ardu-Võõbu section this February. Along with the construction of the roadbed, work underway on the Kose-Ardu section includes the construction of interchanges at Kose-Risti and Ardu as well as a wildlife crossing in Rõõsa. A wet spring caused headaches for the contractor, however, as gravel transport was delayed by six weeks, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Areas were underwater, and there were difficulties even reaching the construction site," said Alan Muruväli, project director for general contractor AS Trev-2 Grupp. "There were difficulties with excavation and delivering materials to the site. By now, the majority of excavation work has been completed on our section. Plans were changed somewhat in the meantime, but we are on schedule overall."

The Ardu-Võõbu section of the highway will include two overpasses, a wildlife crossing as well as three bridges.

According to Tarvi Kliimask, CEO of GRK Infra AS, general contractor for the Ardu-Võõbu section of the highway, construction on one bridge has already been completed, indicating that things are off to a very good start.

The Estonian Road Administration has no complaints about the work done thus far.

"It must be said that we are currently happy with their work," said Janar Tükk, construction area manager of the Estonian Road Administration's Northern Region. "It takes a lot of time. Embankments need to be left to settle before continuing construction in order to prevent problems in the future."

The new section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway between Kose and Võõbu is scheduled to be opened to traffic in autumn 2020.