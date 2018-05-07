news

Millions budgeted for gravel roads redirected to Kose-Mäo highway widening ({{commentsTotal}})

News
A bus stuck in mud on a gravel road.
A bus stuck in mud on a gravel road. Source: Sander Saar
News

A government program in Estonia aimed at improving the load capacity and tackling dust issues with the country's many gravel roads has been left without a significant amount of initially planned funding.

The gravel road improvement program was cut in order to pay for the widening of a stretch of Tallinn-Tartu Highway, reported daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian).

Although the paving over of a gravel road isn't the only or even necessarily the best solution for improving conditions, paving solves both major concerns, namely load capacity and dust issues, at once.

In 2015, €3 million was earmarked for the paving of gravel roads. In 2016, funding increased to €10.7 million, and according to plan, should have totaled €16.7 million this year and €17 million in 2020.

Former Prime Minsiter Taavi Rõivas' government made changes to the program in 2016 already, and according to the new plan, funding for the improvement of gravel roads had been cut drastically — from €9.3 million to €7.3 million in 2017, from €16.7 million to €6 million this year, and from €17 million to €4 million in 2020 — making for a total of tens of millions of euros in cuts.

Julia Bergštein, director of the Road Division of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, said that the government decided to widen the Kose-Ardu-Võõbu-Mäo section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway, which was projected to cost €170 million, in 2017.

"Although an additional €40 million was allocated for the maintenance of state roads in 2019 and 2020 due to the construction of the Kose-Mäo section of the highway, we also had to review previously planned state roadwork volumes," Bergštein said, explaining why funding for the gravel road improvement program was cut so drastically.

As of the beginning of 2018, the Estonian state owns 4,725 kilometers of gravel roads. This total only accounts for 28.5 percent of all gravel roads in Estonia, however, the rest of which are under local government or private ownership.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

roadsministry of economic affairs and communicationsinfrastructure


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
06.05

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) changes party name

05.05

Siil checkpoints catch 22 drunk drivers

05.05

State to spend €17 million on border infrastructure construction in 2018

05.05

On the road this weekend? Make sure you and your passengers carry valid ID

04.05

Snap exercise Okas: 80 of 223 turn up, 56 excused

04.05

New health minister doesn't support incentive-based or private health care

04.05

Military intelligence chief: Russia obfuscating actual military spending

04.05

Tallinn city council to vote on Mayor Aas' future on May 8

BUSINESS
04.05

Square-meter price of apartments in Tallinn up 7.5 percent

03.05

Commission: Estonia's GDP growth to slow to 3.7 percent this year

02.05

Toyota to stop selling diesel cars in Baltic states starting May

02.05

Estonian-based pharmaceutical company signs deal with Ugandan state

30.04

Nordica introduces flights between Tallinn, Copenhagen

30.04

Retail trade turnover growth shows slight decline in March

30.04

Yandex Taxi to introduce app-based ride ordering service in Tallinn

30.04

March industrial production greater than a year ago

Opinion
19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) at the leadership meeting that decided to rename the party, May 5, 2018.

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) changes party name

IRL goes back to the merger of Isamaaliit (Pro Patria) and Res Publica in 2006. Earlier this year the party leadership around chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, faced with worse and worse ratings that most recently even dropped below the 5-percent threshold, decided that it is time to drop the lengthy name and the three-letter acronym and go for something simpler: Isamaa, or Pro Patria.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:37

Japanese defense minister visits Estonia for first time

11:34

KredEx starts accepting home grant applications

10:28

Millions budgeted for gravel roads redirected to Kose-Mäo highway widening

09:19

Tallinn sports department ex-chief Rein Ilves arrested

08:31

More tourists in March 2018 compared to last year

06.05

Orthodox Church names candidates for successor of Metropolitan Cornelius

06.05

Minister: Time for European defense cooperation to show tangible results

06.05

Ministry: Eurostat carbon report doesn't provide full picture

06.05

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) changes party name

05.05

Siil checkpoints catch 22 drunk drivers

05.05

Institute: Juncker's participation in Karl Marx anniversary is a disgrace

05.05

Graanul Invest, Sweetwater to set up wood fractionation plant in Estonia

05.05

State to spend €17 million on border infrastructure construction in 2018

05.05

On the road this weekend? Make sure you and your passengers carry valid ID

04.05

Snap exercise Okas: 80 of 223 turn up, 56 excused

04.05

Cornerstone laid for new memorial for victims of communist crimes

04.05

New health minister doesn't support incentive-based or private health care

04.05

Military intelligence chief: Russia obfuscating actual military spending

04.05

Square-meter price of apartments in Tallinn up 7.5 percent

04.05

Tallinn city council to vote on Mayor Aas' future on May 8

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: