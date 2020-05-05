ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Researcher: Opening border with Finland could lead to rise in COVID cases ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Thermal cameras at Port of Tallinn.
Thermal cameras at Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

An increase in coronavirus cases is likely to be inevitable when the border with Finland is reopened next week, Krista Fischer, a professor of mathematics at the University of Tartu, has said. Meanwhile, Estonia is following the forecasting model and infections are declining.

Fischer, a member of the government's scientific council, says the downward trend in infections has continued as expected. The intermediate jump in the number of hospital stays last week was related to the outbreak at the Tammiste care home in Pärnu County.

"We have told the government that while restrictions can be relaxed, the risk of infection is not so great that there should be a lot of serious restrictions," said Fischer. "Should we really give up distancing? - I don't dare say a definite yes. Mass gatherings are still associated with danger. It is not a good idea to gather a lot of strangers in a confined space."

An extensive study which randomly tested 2,000 people has only identified three positive cases.

At the same time, Fischer acknowledges that in many areas, a situation where it is safe to communicate the "old-fashioned" way may already be in place. However, before waiving all restrictions, she recommends waiting for the results of the next monitoring studies.

She said in the case of children ten or under, it is not necessarily justified to socially distance, to comply with the 2 + 2 requirement and to avoid groups of more than ten people.

Opening the border changes the game

According to the forecast, the number of infected people in Estonia will fall to zero during May, and the number of patients with coronavirus in hospitals should fall to zero by the beginning of July.

At the same time, Fischer said the opening of the border with Finland will probably delay these forecasts because the probability that the virus will spread from there is high.

"Our forecast is valid if everything stays the same, but it won't stay the same because the restrictions will be eased," says Fischer.

In the last two weeks, 1,400 people have been diagnosed in Finland. Researchers are closely monitoring whether and how quickly the virus will move across borders.

Statistics published by YLE News, Finland's national broadcaster, give an overview of the country's coronavirus outbreak:

  • 73 new cases confirmations today.
  • In total, 5,412 lab-confirmed infections as of Tuesday.
  • 246 deaths due to Covid-19 complications as of Tuesday, an increase of six since Monday.
  • More than 90% of the deceased had at least one chronic illness.
  • 195 people in hospital, 48 of them in intensive care.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

 

Editor: Helen Wright

estoniakrista fischercoronaviruscovd-19findland
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
21:10

University of Tartu, research company developing rapid coronavirus test

20:55

Pipedrive laying off 14 employees in Tallinn, Tartu offices

20:38

Not all museums enthusiastic about Lukas' plan to reopen next week

20:05

Researcher: Opening border with Finland could lead to rise in COVID cases

19:41

Telia: Mobility increased between cities, rural areas at start of May

19:14

Former Bank of Estonia governor nominated to Coop Pank board

18:43

Tartu collecting ideas for participatory budget

18:17

Kristjan Mäe: NATO deterrence and defense stance in the coronavirus crisis

17:56

Sofi Oksanen: Why monuments are symbolic. On little islets of Soviet people

17:02

Estonian FA asks government to restart championship on May 19

16:44

Borrowing to cover defense spending not ruled out, says Luik

16:21

Foreign language state exam cancellation may jeopardize studying abroad

16:02

Private healthcare providers ask state for €1.4 million

15:43

Family doctors further expanding scheduled care

15:27

Estonian Railways to build new railroad bridge spanning Emajõgi River

15:02

Opinion: Trials and tribulations of Estonia's green movement

14:57

Estonia ranked worst Baltic state in terms of employment flexibility

14:56

Flights to Riga and Kyiv to restart mid-May from Tallinn Airport

14:36

Former minister: Seasonal workers must return quickly at end of crisis

14:27

Conscript seriously injured in Spring Storm live firing exercise

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: