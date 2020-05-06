Common Entrance Examinations to take place on May 19

Entrance exams of Tallinn High School of Science, Tallinn School No. 21, Gustav Adolf High School and Tallinn English College will take place on May 19 virtually. The entrance exams of Tallinn French School will take place on four days starting from May 11.

The entrance exams of Tallinn French School will take place on May 11-14. On Monday, May 11, the Estonian language and science tests will take place, English on the next day, on May 13, the Russian test on May 14, French test for the people who have previously studied it.

Students can rehearse for Maths and Estonian language tests in the Moodle studying environment starting from May 8. Foreign language tests will be conducted on Zoom and Socrative. The evaluation conversations will be held on May 21 and 22.

The Common Entrance Examinations will take place in two groups on May 19. On May 11 and 12, trial runs for the e-tests will be made. The entrance exam consists of Estonian, math, science, and English and will take place in Moodle. The conversation rounds are happening from May 25 until June 11.

Entrance exams of Jakob Westholm High School, Kadriorg German High School, and Tallinn Joint High school will take place on May 18 in the exam data system EIS.

