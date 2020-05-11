ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Coronavirus has not disappeared ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A closed playground in Tartu.
A closed playground in Tartu. Source: Mana Kaasik
News

Haapsalu pediatrician Alge Vare reminds parents that even though restrictions imposed because of the emergency situation have been eased and open air playgrounds have been reopened, the coronavirus has not disappeared.

"Exercising with children on fitness trails, being on playgrounds and hiking in the woods does not endanger anyone. It is still a little chilly out and the virus cannot endure for long in the cold, but it can still survive up to 72 hours on surfaces," Vare explained in local paper Lääne Elu (link in Estonian) why playgrounds can still be dangerous.

Vare added that children should wear gloves when being on the playground. "Please observe that children don't touch their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands while at play," she said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

playgrounds in estoniacoronavirus emergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:11

Drive-in movie screenings, concerts permitted from Friday

12:42

Coronavirus antibodies study to start in Saare County and Õismäe

12:34

Gallery: Shopping malls allowed to fully reopen starting Monday Updated

11:47

Minister proposes volunteer environment inspectors to fight violations

11:28

Health Board: Two new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

11:24

Prosecutor wants Savisaar co-defendant prison time, acquittals overturn

10:58

Malls prepare for return to normality, traders not expecting crowds

09:56

Statistics: Both exports and imports down on year to March

09:36

Samost and Sildam: State nominations committee could appoint ERR board

09:14

Paper: Coronavirus has not disappeared

08:51

Estonia receives drug from Japan for participating in coronavirus study

08:30

Churches reopen for public worship, coronavirus regulations still followed

07:56

Finnish trade unions wary about Estonians returning to work from Thursday

10.05

Six new COVID-19 cases detected in Estonia

10.05

Kersti Kaljulaid: I am a relatively useless grandmother

10.05

Katre Zirel elected Mother of the Year

10.05

Ando Eelmaa: Private owners ensure sustainability of forest management

10.05

US Postal Service suspends international mail service to Estonia

10.05

Gallery: No crowding around the Bronze Soldier monument on May 9

10.05

Tartu University Hospital ER returns to normal service

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: