ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Five new coronavirus cases reported in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Ambulance worker in protective clothing.
Ambulance worker in protective clothing. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Five new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Estonia since Monday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. There were no deaths.

Of 1,018 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 0.5 percent (i.e. five cases) returned positive.

Coronavirus facts as of May 12 (Source: Health Board):

  • 48 people require hospitalization as of Tuesday morning.
  • 5 of these hospitalized are currently on ventilators.
  • No deaths related to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours.
  • 5 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 61 people have died of causes related to the virus to date.
  • Of the new cases, two were in Harju County (both in Tallinn), one in Viru County, one in Pärnu County and one on Saaremaa (according to population registry data).
  • Over  64,975 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 2.7 percent (1,746) testing positive during that time.
  • 280 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date. 289 hospital cases have been closed.
  • 1,275 people have been reported recovered from coronavirus, with 777 (60.9 percent) of these having their cases terminated.
    In the case of 498 people (39.1 percent of those reported recovered), over 28 days have passed since their positive test results and the individual is not hospitalized.
  • 1,018 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 0.5 percent (five cases) testing positive.

To show only the positive or negative data click the red or green dot at the bottom of the graph.

More detailed information is here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:43

All schools have changed their entrance exams dates and formats

14:16

Major event attendance in July, August to be capped at 1,000

13:51

Reform Party: Foreign workers could stay in Estonia until end of year

13:21

Organizations: Estonian government shale oil goals contradict EU agreements

12:53

Raamatukodu bookstore at T1 Mall of Tallinn to close permanently

12:26

Secretary of State finds no fault with crisis situation bill

11:55

Ratas on 'Ringvaade': Businesses, people of Saaremaa waiting for visitors

11:38

Less than one-fifth of high school graduates to not take state exam

11:07

Five new coronavirus cases reported in Estonia

10:57

Riigikogu vote leaves crisis situation law defective

10:36

Lawyer: Coalition attempting to give excessive powers to Health Board

09:32

Paper: Head of Lihula care home tests positive for COVID-19

09:11

Statistics: Net migration positive for fifth year in a row

08:46

Traveling through Europe by car is unlikely during the next few months

08:24

Paper: Coronavirus research council cautious on Finnish border reopening

08:04

Tartu Electric Theater launching drive-in movie theater at ERM

07:27

Tartu University researchers find two coronavirus strains unique to Estonia

11.05

AirBaltic postpones resumption of flights in Baltics

11.05

Minister seeks lifetime state health insurance for mothers of many children

11.05

Organizers of student summer camps await government's decision

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: