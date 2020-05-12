Five new coronavirus cases reported in Estonia

Five new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Estonia since Monday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. There were no deaths.

Of 1,018 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 0.5 percent (i.e. five cases) returned positive.

Coronavirus facts as of May 12 (Source: Health Board):

were in Harju County (both in Tallinn), in Viru County, in Pärnu County and on Saaremaa (according to population registry data). Over 64,975 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 2.7 percent ( 1,746 ) testing positive during that time.

In the case of 498 people ( 39.1 percent of those reported recovered), over 28 days have passed since their positive test results and the individual is not hospitalized.

