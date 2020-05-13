ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn shortlisted for European Green Capital 2022 award

A leafy Tallinn street (Tehnika, in this case).
A leafy Tallinn street (Tehnika, in this case). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn has been shortlisted for European Green Capital 2022, joining two French cities, Dijon and Grenoble, plus Turin, Italy.

A total of 18 European cities applied for the award, set up on a European Commission initiative, which will be revealed at a ceremony in Portugal in the fall.

"Tallinn is very serious about achieving the city's green goals. I am very happy that our efforts have been recognized on such a high level, by an international jury. We continue running for the title with great aspirations," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf (Center), according to a Tallinn city government press release.

"Next, we have to present a specific plan of sustainable development in Tallinn. This plan must also include Tallinn's ability in setting an example for other cities and communicating with the public," Klandorf went on.

European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, said that: "In a context of climate emergency, Europe needs inspiring stories and good examples to follow. This year's finalists are providing that – they are quieter, healthier and greener cities, all proving that local solutions already exist for the vast majority of the urban problems we face. They are ambassadors for change, showing that we can build a better environment, creating resilient cities for a more secure future."

Since 2008, the European Green Capital Awards have been rewarding and highlighting the achievements of Europe's greenest cities.

With more than two thirds of Europe's population living in urban areas, the awards play a vital role in informing and inspiring other cities and towns that are striving for urban sustainability and eco-innovation, towards implementing the European Green Deal.

The shortlisted cities now have to convince an international jury of their overall commitment to sustainable urban development, their capacity to act as a role model to other cities, and their strategy for communicating and engaging with their citizens. The jury presentations and awards ceremony will be held over two days, later this year, most likely in Lisbon, the current European Green Capital, and travel restrictions permitting.

The winner of European Green Capital 2022 will bag €35,000 along with the winner(s) of the European Green Leaf 2021 title, who will receive €75,000 to kick-start their green years.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinntallinn city governmentkalle klandorfeuropean green capital awardseuropean green capital 2022
