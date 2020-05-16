ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Finnish foreign minister: Not ready to reopen border with Estonia fully yet ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
ERR, ERR News
Maria Ohisalo.
Maria Ohisalo. Source: Yle/Silja Viitala
news

While the land border between Estonia and Latvia, along with the latter's border with Lithuania, opened up from midnight Thursday in the so-called 'Baltic bubble', permitting free movement for citizens and residents of all three countries as part of the stepping-down of restrictions in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the maritime border between Estonia and Finland is likely to take a little longer to return to normality. At the same time, Finland will be treating Estonia differently from other countries, including even neighboring Sweden, Finnish interior minister Maria Ohisalo (VIHR) says.

Restoration of normal connections with Finland, already part-achieved this week with the opening of ferry links to Estonians with employment contracts in Finland, is seen as important for the Estonian economy. Cargo shipping continued between the two countries throughout the emergency, nonetheless.

According to Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat (link in Finnish), Ohisalo said her government would be making decisions on the schedule for reopening its borders over the next two weeks. Finland's own emergency situation declared in response to the pandemic expires on June 14, almost a month later than Estonia's, which ends at midnight on Sunday.

Ohisalo also noted Estonia was in better shape than Sweden – whose approach to the pandemic has been to largely avoid imposing restrictions – which has a land border with Finland, so far as coronavirus infection rates go. This could mean that Estonia will be treated differently from Sweden in the restrictions-lifting timetable.

Ohisalo added that no decision had been made on whether to join the "Baltic bubble" - effectively a restoration of the status quo pre-pandemic, since Finland and Estonia are both in the Schengen Area and the EU. Finland's first tourism "corridors" were likely to link with Estonia, the Nordic countries, and the other Baltic States, the Finnish minister added, though Sweden's figures kept full free movement off the table for the time being, even as Norway (whose travel restrictions are to last all the way through summer, only ending on August 20, though citizens of other nordic countries may get travel permission ahead of that) and Iceland's coronavirus stats were much better.

The proposed tourism corridor between Finland and other countries may even extend as far as Greece, Ohisalo added, though nothing concrete had been established, beyond that the 14-day quarantine period will continue to be requested from foreign citizens upon arrival.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian-finnish relationsmaria ohisalocoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus crisis economic effectsbaltic bubbleestonian-finnish maritime border
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:38

Social affairs minister: Not out of the coronavirus woods yet

11:23

Four new coronavirus cases found in Estonia overnight

11:21

Marriages and divorces in Tallinn not completely halted during pandemic

10:16

Finnish foreign minister: Not ready to reopen border with Estonia fully yet

09:27

Prime Minister: Emergency situation coming to an end

08:46

Aleksei Turovski: Bears spotted in Tallinn emboldened by lack of people

15.05

Kredex agrees to grant €100 million loan to Tallink

15.05

Reinsalu discusses security and UNSC with Foreign Minister of China

15.05

Virtual Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival received 10,000 visits

15.05

Defense chief: We are ready to resume full commitment to missions

15.05

Mölder: We will definitely not change the Emergency Act before autumn

15.05

Central Tallinn, Interior Ministry to support integration of new immigrants

15.05

Road Administration to handle queues by shortening driving tests

15.05

Minister: AirBaltic Minsk connection to be discontinued temporarily

15.05

Baltic countries formally lift travel restrictions

15.05

Port of Tallinn revenue and profit decreased due to coronavirus outbreak

15.05

Swedbank: Unemployment could reach 15 percent by autumn

15.05

Tartu discusses plans for new river cafes and recreational areas

15.05

WHO looking to implement backbone of Estonia's e-state

15.05

Government publishes schedule for relaxing restrictions

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: