Estonia: Income tax returns can be submitted to MTA until end of June

The service offices of the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) are open on Monday, May 18, following the end of the coronavirus emergency situation, but in the interests of the health of customers and customer service staff, the 2+2 rule will apply, and waiting rooms in the service offices will remain closed.

People who have not filed their income tax return do not have to hurry, however, since tax returns filed on paper will be accepted until the end of June. At the same time, it is still possible to file a tax return online as well.

Inside service offices, the 2+2 rule will apply, which in practise means there may be the same number of customers in a service office as the number of customer service staff. While waiting outside in line, a distance of at least two meters must be kept from others, BNS reports.

The desks at the service offices have been equipped with protective screens, and customers are asked to disinfect their hands with sanitizers provided. The service areas of all offices will also be disinfected at lunchtimes, which means that the offices will be closed from 12 to 12.30 p.m.

"The priority of the Tax and Customs Board is to maintain the health of its customers and employees. Therefore, please be patient, do not rush to the service offices, and stay home in case of symptoms," Heli Kullamaa, head of the customer service at the Tax and Customs Board, told BNS.

The MTA reminds the public that the authority's Jõgeva office has relocated to a new address at 2 Aia street for the duration of the construction of the Jõgeva state building.

Port customs points part-opened

From Monday, the Paldiski customs service point will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and the Muuga and Sillamäe free-zones will also be open for nightly trade movement. At the customs service point in Sillamäe, Muuga, and at Tallinn Airport, the provision of customs services will continue in the same way as during the emergency situation, BNS reports.

As of May 15, a total of 723,000 people had filed their tax returns for 2019 to the MTA, with 98 percent of the tax returns having been filed online. Based on the tax returns filed, a total of €180 million of overpaid income tax paid has been returned, while €50 million in underpaid tax has to be paid additionally, BNS reports.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!