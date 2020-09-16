Government to fund purchase of electric buses and charging posts

The government has set aside €4 million for a pilot project to purchase electric buses and construct charging posts. Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) has signed the supporting bill.

The draft has been sent from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to market participants for approval.

Participants in the pilot project can request support for the purchase of at least eight low-floor buses and related infrastructure to use on public routes. Both the purchase of buses and the construction of the necessary infrastructure will be supported.

Among other things, at least two standard and two quick chargers must be installed. The use of electric bus batteries is also being tested. With the help of the data obtained from the pilot project, the state hopes to make better decisions in the future.

Buses must carry passengers for at least five years and have an average mileage of at least 40,000 kilometers per year.

Buses will use renewable electricity. According to the plans, support can be requested from the Environmental Investment Center from the first half of 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!