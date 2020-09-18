news

State road management requires €2.16 billion in investments over 10 years ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The stretch of road at Padaorg on the Tallinn-Narva highway.
The stretch of road at Padaorg on the Tallinn-Narva highway. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

According to the state road management plan, the development debt of Estonian roads by 2030 will be €2.16 billion. The current backlog in development works not carried out is €689 million.

Road Administration (Maanteeamet) ordered an analysis on the need for financing for state road management, which said it is not possible to maintain roads at an acceptable level at the current level of investments.

Expenses made for state road network development and maintenance have been in the €210-235 million range over the last few years, of which maintenance makes up €31-39 million, preservation makes up €106-116 million and development totals €75-80 million.

The average expectancy of state road coverings is 20 years. The average lasting age of the main highway and ramp covering is around 10 years, it is over 20 years for supporting roads.

The current financing is not enough to conduct proactive works on state roads, which are mostly carried out once road conditions are critical.

Adverse circumstances, such as overweight cargo, weather conditions and construction faults have made the road network vulnerable and extensive damages can occur in a short period of time.

The analysis shows that while weight limits can be established for gravel roads, there is no such readiness for roads with higher traffic frequency.

If the goal is to maintain roads at an acceptable level, the backlog of development works totals €689 million. The backlog will reach €2.16 billion by 2030.

The analysis also points out that the average budget volume is €143 million over 30 years. At the current budget, it is not possible to do works at an acceptable level and it would be optimal instead to spend at least €192.5 million yearly.

There is a total of 16,600 km of state roads and 1,010 bridges and other constructions on those roads. Over 12,000 kilometers are covered with dust-free coating, 4,600 kilometers are uncovered.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Reform Party proposes scholarships for 10 Belarusian students

16:04

Estonia, 16 counties propose independent OSCE mission to Belarus

15:33

SDE holding Tallinn bike ride to highlight city's cyclist danger spots

15:16

Gallery: Storm Aila hits Estonia

15:01

Flights to Norway, Sweden could be canceled from Saturday

14:52

Analysis: Fewer than 7 percent of ERR's news stories are original

14:20

Tallinn to limit nighttime alcohol sales starting next fall

13:52

Hiiumaa requests additional ferry to cover summer traveler peak

13:51

Government still debating support for tourism industry

13:26

Survey: Number of Russian citizens seeing Estonia as hostile at 15-year low

13:10

AK: Martin Helme defense proposal possibly linked to overseas defense firm

12:51

Scientific council: COVID-19 patients could live in hotels while infected

12:24

Health Board: Limiting alcohol sales is the right choice

11:56

WRC Rally Turkey: Tänak looking to repeat his victory from 2018

11:36

MP: Time will tell whether von der Leyen's plan will lead to action

11:11

State road management requires €2.16 billion in investments over 10 years

11:07

Health Board: 36 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:45

Justice chancellor: Closing schools without scientific basis not allowed

10:16

Statistics: Dwelling Price Index fell in second quarter

10:13

11,500 households' power restored after Storm Alia, thousands still cut off Updated

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: