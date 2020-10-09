The Mobile ID secure digital system has been experiencing disruptions Friday. The cause is not yet known.

SK Solutions, developer of Mobile ID, says the down-time started around 11.20 a.m. of Friday.

The company says it is working to solve the issue.

In the meantime, alternative authentication solutions Smart-ID and the Estonian ID card itself are not affected.

In January SK Solutions had to pay Estonian bank LHV a contractual penalty for disruptions, in respect of several outages in 2019 which exceeded the 45-minute maximum in its agreement with the bank.

A pre-announced disruption of several hours also took place in late May, due to scheduled maintenance work which also affected Smart-ID and the ID card.

Mobile ID can be used to access secure e-services and to digitally sign documents with no need for the card reader required for the ID card. Users must have a special SIM card installed on their phone, available from the cellphone provider, to use the service.

Update: Mobile ID was reportedly back up and running shortly before 2.30 p.m. Friday.

--

