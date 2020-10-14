news

Council of Churches to request more money from new state budget ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

The Estonian Council of Churches (Eesti Kirikute Nõukogu) is asking for an additional €49,000 from next year's state budget.

The council turned to Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa) to ask for money from the 2021 state budget to support their work. In the 2020 budget, the council were allocated €646,000 but next year they will request an allocation of €695,000.

Of that sum, €490,000 will be used to support the council's direct activities and €205,000 for support projects and other organizations.

President of the Council Andres Põder wrote the money is needed to finance the council's areas of work, such as ERR's religious programs, printing the "Teeliste Churches" guide, supporting inter-church youth work and promoting discussion and training on values.

Money will go to member churches, the council secretariat and board, ecumenical projects and to support the activities of other organizations, such as the Society for Social Work, the Foundation for Valuing Life and the Estonian Bible Society.

Money is also needed to prepare a new translation of the Bible, a dictionary of religion, and a sociological study of religion.

"The Estonian Council of Churches is requesting an increase in the state budget allocation in 2021 compared to the 2020 allocation in order to ensure the sustainable operation of several important areas of work for the state and the people," the letter states.

The Council of Estonian Churches is an independent and voluntary association of associations of Christian churches and congregations operating on the territory of Estonia as a non-profit association.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Tallinn to implement participatory budget in 2021

16:57

Madise: School that asked children to distance learn acted unlawfully

16:26

Ratas: No link between loan to Porto Franco, Teder's donation to Center

15:53

Kristina Kallas: We are ready to be part of the government

15:25

Health Board encouraging people to stay in Estonia during school holidays

14:51

Estonia ran €105 million current account surplus in August

14:39

Urmas Viilma: An honest answer just a question away

14:11

Council of Churches to request more money from new state budget

13:37

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We do not support human rights violators

13:03

Competition watchdog: Wholesalers do not control pharmacist-run drugstores

12:40

Teder: I supported Center because of their bold decisions

12:32

Health Board: 40 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

12:07

Ossinovski: There is no point in banning smoking on balconies

11:36

Latvian construction, gardening store Depo opens in Tallinn on Wednesday

10:44

Swedbank head office building to relocate to North Tallinn in 2024

10:17

Old City Harbor terminal ahead of schedule due to canceled cruises

09:47

Draft bill stops people with valid criminal convictions from changing names

09:25

Committee sends bill amending foreigner workers' rights to Riigikogu

08:47

Korb: Teder made €60,000 donation due to satisfaction with government

13.10

Center Party received most donations in third quarter

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: