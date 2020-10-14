Council of Churches to request more money from new state budget

The Estonian Council of Churches (Eesti Kirikute Nõukogu) is asking for an additional €49,000 from next year's state budget.

The council turned to Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa) to ask for money from the 2021 state budget to support their work. In the 2020 budget, the council were allocated €646,000 but next year they will request an allocation of €695,000.

Of that sum, €490,000 will be used to support the council's direct activities and €205,000 for support projects and other organizations.

President of the Council Andres Põder wrote the money is needed to finance the council's areas of work, such as ERR's religious programs, printing the "Teeliste Churches" guide, supporting inter-church youth work and promoting discussion and training on values.

Money will go to member churches, the council secretariat and board, ecumenical projects and to support the activities of other organizations, such as the Society for Social Work, the Foundation for Valuing Life and the Estonian Bible Society.

Money is also needed to prepare a new translation of the Bible, a dictionary of religion, and a sociological study of religion.

"The Estonian Council of Churches is requesting an increase in the state budget allocation in 2021 compared to the 2020 allocation in order to ensure the sustainable operation of several important areas of work for the state and the people," the letter states.

The Council of Estonian Churches is an independent and voluntary association of associations of Christian churches and congregations operating on the territory of Estonia as a non-profit association.

