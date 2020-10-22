news

EU funds to help open freight rail line needed for Rail Baltic work

A section of cargo rail track in southwestern Estonia is to be reopened following repair works, largely using European Union funds.

The line, which has been closed for two years, runs from Pärnu to Lelle, Rapla County, and is primarily needed to transport construction materials for the building of the planned high-speed Rail Baltic link.

The work will cost a reported €5.8 million, 81 percent of it coming from the EU, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reports.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications is to sign an agreement with rail track operator Edelaraudtee.

Once up and running, freight trains will be able to operate on the line at speeds up to 40 km/h.

The contract is to be concluded by year end and work expected to start next year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

