Aggregated party ratings: Reform Party in front in October

When party support polling is aggregated, the results show that in October the Reform Party was the most popular followed by Center and EKRE.

Based on the last October polls conducted by Norstat Eesti, Turu-uuringute AS and Kantar Emor, the Reform Party averaged 30 percent support. In September, the figure was 31 percent and 28 percent in August.

The Center Party's average level of support was 22 percent in October, the same as in September and August.

EKRE 's average was 17 percent, in September it was 15 percent and 18 percent in August.

The Social Democrats (SDE) had 10 percent and non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 averaged 9 percent.

Coalition party Isamaa is averaging 5 percent as it has done for the past two months.

The Estonian Greens had 3 percent and TULE 1 percent.

The combined support of the coalition parties averaged 44 percent in October compared with 42 percent in September and 40 percent for the two opposition parties SDE and Reform, a drop from 42 percent from September.

In August, the ERR news portal, on the proposal of research companies, started publishing aggregate data for political parties.

Taking into account possible statistical margins of error, the individual results of research companies Norstat, Turu-uuringute AS and Kantar Emor may differ by up to three percent.

There are also differences in how each company conducts its research. Norstat mostly conducts telephone surveys but also uses online surveys. Turu-uuringute AS interviews half of the people face-to-face and half online. Emor conducts surveys online. They also use different timeframes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!