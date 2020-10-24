news

Aggregated party ratings: Reform Party in front in October ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian political party logos.
Estonian political party logos. Source: ERR
News

When party support polling is aggregated, the results show that in October the Reform Party was the most popular followed by Center and EKRE.

Based on the last October polls conducted by Norstat Eesti, Turu-uuringute AS and Kantar Emor, the Reform Party averaged 30 percent support. In September, the figure was 31 percent and 28 percent in August.

The Center Party's average level of support was 22 percent in October, the same as in September and August. 

EKRE 's average was 17 percent, in September it was 15 percent and 18 percent in August.

The Social Democrats (SDE) had 10 percent and non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 averaged 9 percent.

Coalition party Isamaa is averaging 5 percent as it has done for the past two months.

The Estonian Greens had 3 percent and TULE 1 percent.

The combined support of the coalition parties averaged 44 percent in October compared with 42 percent in September and 40 percent for the two opposition parties SDE and Reform, a drop from 42 percent from September.

In August, the ERR news portal, on the proposal of research companies, started publishing aggregate data for political parties. 

Taking into account possible statistical margins of error, the individual results of research companies Norstat, Turu-uuringute AS and Kantar Emor may differ by up to three percent.

There are also differences in how each company conducts its research. Norstat mostly conducts telephone surveys but also uses online surveys. Turu-uuringute AS interviews half of the people face-to-face and half online. Emor conducts surveys online. They also use different timeframes.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Summertime ends on Sunday morning

16:36

Over 7,800 people have signed Greens' same-sex marriage petition

15:37

Estonia gives €50,000 to help humanitarian situation of Rohingya refugees

15:29

Reinsalu quarantining after Slovenian minister tests positive for COVID-19 Updated

14:28

Nordica, LOT sign good intentions agreement

13:52

Aggregated party ratings: Reform Party in front in October

12:49

Health Board: 52 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

12:46

Estonia imposes sanctions on Hezbollah due to terrorist acts

11:52

Tartu 2024 CEO: 'Arts of Survival' have taken on new meaning this year

10:59

NyxAir to start Tallinn-Saaremaa flights from December 21

10:27

EKRE MP mulls stepping down from ERR board after social media post outcry

10:05

Open Knowledge Estonia to manage koroonakaart website

23.10

ERR supervisory chair calls for EKRE MP's removal from board Updated

23.10

Alcohol sales ban could be supplemented by consumption restriction

23.10

Central Tallinn tourist business tenants to get 80 percent rental relief

23.10

Reinvigorated Sports and Olympic Museum to open for visitors on Saturday

23.10

Saaremaa Volleyball Club advances after opponents forfeit due to COVID-19

23.10

Comment: Effects of coalition crisis clear in next month's party ratings

23.10

Education ministry wants doctoral students to earn average national wage

23.10

Ratings: Public support for Reform reaches highest level in 2020 so far

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: