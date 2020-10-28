Estonia 200 and Greens sign mutual statement for amending the Family Act

Non-parliamentary Estonia 200 and the Estonian Greens signed a joint declaration on Wednesday for the Family Act to be amended to ensure equal treatment of same-sex couples.

"There exists a unique precedent in Estonian politics today /---/, progressive and liberal values are represented and promoted by two non-parliamentary parties," co-chairman of the Greens Kaspar Kurve said at the press conference.

The Estonian Greens' other chairman Züleyxa Izmailova said that she hopes other parties will also join the initiative.

"We are gathered here today to sign a declaration where we say out loud what all this is about. That we believe that same-sex couples should be able to marry on equal grounds in Estonia," Izmailova said.

She explained that Estonia's political discourse has changed beyond turning back. Izmailova added that it is time to plot a course for European values.

Chairman of Estonia 200 Kristina Kallas said that Estonia has been walking without moving for too long. She explained that it is important to function as a country that first and foremost protects people's rights.

"If the political system has run aground, getting unstuck requires us to cast aside the things that separate us /---/ and concentrate on cooperation," Kallas said in terms of her party's cooperation with the Greens.

She explained that there is stagnation in Estonia because parties maintain that one of them must win and the others lose.

"What we are starting here today is not just fixing the protection of people's rights in Estonia, we are also manufacturing different political culture," Kallas said.

Member of the board of Estonia 200 Margus Tsahkna said Estonia cannot be the only country where liberties are unavailable, adding that Estonia should not follow Poland.

"The subject matter of love or marriage equality is not just a rainbow topic /---/, it is much broader than that, it is a question of where Estonia is headed," Tsahkna said.

The declaration was signed by co-chairmen of the Estonian Greens Kaspar Kurve and Züleyxa Izmailova and Estonia 200 chair Kristina Kallas.

Kurve also forwarded the declaration to all parliamentary party heads as well as the Estonian Future Party (TULE) that was formed after the merger of the Free Party and Richness of Life Party.

--

