news

Estonia 200 and Greens sign mutual statement for amending the Family Act ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kristina Kallas, Züleyxa Izmailova and Kaspar Kurve.
Kristina Kallas, Züleyxa Izmailova and Kaspar Kurve. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Non-parliamentary Estonia 200 and the Estonian Greens signed a joint declaration on Wednesday for the Family Act to be amended to ensure equal treatment of same-sex couples.

"There exists a unique precedent in Estonian politics today /---/, progressive and liberal values are represented and promoted by two non-parliamentary parties," co-chairman of the Greens Kaspar Kurve said at the press conference.

The Estonian Greens' other chairman Züleyxa Izmailova said that she hopes other parties will also join the initiative.

"We are gathered here today to sign a declaration where we say out loud what all this is about. That we believe that same-sex couples should be able to marry on equal grounds in Estonia," Izmailova said.

She explained that Estonia's political discourse has changed beyond turning back. Izmailova added that it is time to plot a course for European values.

Chairman of Estonia 200 Kristina Kallas said that Estonia has been walking without moving for too long. She explained that it is important to function as a country that first and foremost protects people's rights.

"If the political system has run aground, getting unstuck requires us to cast aside the things that separate us /---/ and concentrate on cooperation," Kallas said in terms of her party's cooperation with the Greens.

She explained that there is stagnation in Estonia because parties maintain that one of them must win and the others lose.

"What we are starting here today is not just fixing the protection of people's rights in Estonia, we are also manufacturing different political culture," Kallas said.

Member of the board of Estonia 200 Margus Tsahkna said Estonia cannot be the only country where liberties are unavailable, adding that Estonia should not follow Poland.

"The subject matter of love or marriage equality is not just a rainbow topic /---/, it is much broader than that, it is a question of where Estonia is headed," Tsahkna said.

The declaration was signed by co-chairmen of the Estonian Greens Kaspar Kurve and Züleyxa Izmailova and Estonia 200 chair Kristina Kallas.

Kurve also forwarded the declaration to all parliamentary party heads as well as the Estonian Future Party (TULE) that was formed after the merger of the Free Party and Richness of Life Party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:50

Estonia 200 and Greens sign mutual statement for amending the Family Act

15:47

Isamaa opposes Reform Party hate speech bill

15:14

Funding crisis in Estonian healthcare to arrive within five years

15:09

Corruption trial of former Port of Tallinn chief wound up on health grounds Updated

14:59

Health Board: Record daily figure of 125 new COVID-19 cases in Estonia Updated

14:46

Head of Education and Youth Authority: Preparing to meet the unknown

14:15

Estonian Greens surprised by SDE reaction to Family Law petition

13:15

Paper: Mart Helme says ERR 'propagandists' to be denied TV house money

12:43

Majority of covid cases brought to Estonia from abroad from Russia, Ukraine

11:59

Tartu-Helsinki air route could be reopened in 2021

11:28

More than 90 bears shot in Estonia during hunting season

10:56

Reform leader hopes coalition MPs follow conscience on no-confidence vote

10:04

EKRE MP issues climbdown on marriage referendum mentioning the constitution

09:16

Watch live: Three Seas Summit follow-up seminar

08:44

Ratings: Isamaa rise back above electoral threshold only significant change

27.10

Solman: Census questionnaire draft needs additional questions

27.10

Urmas Nõmmik: Marriage referendum a danger to churches

27.10

Estonia signs digital agreement to aid UN's Sustainable Development Goals

27.10

Anti Poolamets appointed new EKRE public broadcasting supervisory board rep

27.10

PPA: Foreigners coming to work in Estonia must have documents in order

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: