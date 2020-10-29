news

Initial marriage vote question options proposed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A couple getting married.
A couple getting married. Source: Mana Kaasik.
News

The Riigikogu's democracy working group member Andrei Korobeinik told ERR on Thursday the plebiscite on the concept of marriage may take place at the end of April 2021 and legal advice is being sought on two possible wordings of the question.

"Does the Republic of Estonia recognize marriage as a union between a man and a woman exclusively?" or "Does marriage in the Republic of Estonia constitute as a bond between a man and a woman exclusively?" These are the initial wording options for the marriage referendum, currently awaiting legal advice.

Korobeinik said the plebiscite will not hold legal weight but the question posed cannot be contrary to legislation.

The Center Party politician said: "Legal expertise will assess if it can be asked in this way. And can Estonia say that it does not recognize marriage between two women if they are coming from Sweden to Estonia, for example."

Therefore, the legal advice could lead to more possible wordings of the question being proposed, but Korobeinik said the question should be set in stone by the end of November.

Korobeinik, like Seeder, used the word "rahvaküsitlus", which would translate as plebiscite, rather than "rahvahääletus", meaning referendum – the term that had been widely used to refer to the planned vote until today.

Background

A referendum on the concept of marriage was agreed in the coalition agreement (page 30) when the government was formed in March 2019. Pushed by EKRE, it would seek to add a definition of marriage as being between one man and one woman to the constitution.

EKRE wanted a referendum to be held at the same time as local government elections on October 17, 2021 but the government has now agreed to hold it in spring next year instead.

EKRE initially suggested the question could be phrased: "Are you in support of a proposal to supplement the Estonian Constitution § 27 with the sentence 'Marriage is a lasting union between one man and one woman?" but the coalition did not agree.

While the referendum's exact wording has not been agreed upon by the coalition, It would likely be a straight "yes" or "no" question.

Opposition politicians are opposed to the referendum, with Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas calling it "an EKRE provocation others should not join", while the chairman of the Social Democrats (SDE) Indrek Saar has called it a "hate referendum".

Only Estonian citizens will be able to vote in the referendum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

SDE leader to propose supporting 'marriage equality'

16:46

EU, African Union to host post-coronavirus solutions hackathon

16:08

Kai Rimmel: Estonia does not need Rail Baltic

16:04

Initial marriage vote question options proposed

15:42

Klavan and Tunjov's teams progress in Italian domestic football trophy

15:33

Health Board: 82 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over last 24 hours Updated

15:14

Central bank: COVID-19 crisis sees savings, loan association deposits halt

15:00

Isamaa: Marriage definition national vote only right course of action Updated

14:47

Gallery: Concerned citizens petition cabinet meeting with 100 cakes

14:15

Self-isolation period shortened to 10 days from October 30

13:48

Border guard celebrates 30th anniversary

13:12

Paper: Nortal pays highest monthly wage of all major companies in Estonia

12:46

Škoda winner in Elron procurement for six new trains in 2024

12:09

Kanepi through to ITF Istanbul quarterfinals after straight set victory

11:42

Health board doctor: Record day of COVID-19 cases need not mean all is lost

11:11

Health Board: Workplace could create post for coronavirus alleviation

10:36

Bolt's annual losses rise to €85 million

10:08

Justice chancellor: State drawing lines on everything would destroy society

09:42

Foreign minister: Coronavirus 'thermometer' has exploded

09:07

Fire claims lives of two elderly people in Viljandi

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: