Initial marriage vote question options proposed

The Riigikogu's democracy working group member Andrei Korobeinik told ERR on Thursday the plebiscite on the concept of marriage may take place at the end of April 2021 and legal advice is being sought on two possible wordings of the question.

"Does the Republic of Estonia recognize marriage as a union between a man and a woman exclusively?" or "Does marriage in the Republic of Estonia constitute as a bond between a man and a woman exclusively?" These are the initial wording options for the marriage referendum, currently awaiting legal advice.

Korobeinik said the plebiscite will not hold legal weight but the question posed cannot be contrary to legislation.

The Center Party politician said: "Legal expertise will assess if it can be asked in this way. And can Estonia say that it does not recognize marriage between two women if they are coming from Sweden to Estonia, for example."

Therefore, the legal advice could lead to more possible wordings of the question being proposed, but Korobeinik said the question should be set in stone by the end of November.

Korobeinik, like Seeder, used the word "rahvaküsitlus", which would translate as plebiscite, rather than "rahvahääletus", meaning referendum – the term that had been widely used to refer to the planned vote until today.

Background

A referendum on the concept of marriage was agreed in the coalition agreement (page 30) when the government was formed in March 2019. Pushed by EKRE, it would seek to add a definition of marriage as being between one man and one woman to the constitution.

EKRE wanted a referendum to be held at the same time as local government elections on October 17, 2021 but the government has now agreed to hold it in spring next year instead.

EKRE initially suggested the question could be phrased: "Are you in support of a proposal to supplement the Estonian Constitution § 27 with the sentence 'Marriage is a lasting union between one man and one woman?" but the coalition did not agree.

While the referendum's exact wording has not been agreed upon by the coalition, It would likely be a straight "yes" or "no" question.

Opposition politicians are opposed to the referendum, with Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas calling it "an EKRE provocation others should not join", while the chairman of the Social Democrats (SDE) Indrek Saar has called it a "hate referendum".

Only Estonian citizens will be able to vote in the referendum.

