Greens' Family Law petition gathers almost 36,000 signatures by deadline

Almost 36,000 signatures were added to the Estonian Green Party's petition to change the Family Law to allow same-sex by the closing date on Sunday. The petition will now be considered by the Riigikogu.

The petition, launched on the Citizen Initiative Portal rahvaalgatus.ee, was signed by 35,805 people by the midnight deadline.

Within the first few days of the petition (Petitsioon perekonnaseaduse muutmiseks) launching at the end of October it had gathered more than 30,000 signatures making it the most signed petition in the portal's history.

If a petition is signed by more than 1,000 people it is then forwarded to the Riigikogu for discussion after checking it complies with the law.

The aim of the Greens' petition is to change the current Family Law, which says marriage is between a man and a woman, to include a broader definition that would allow same-sex marriage in Estonia.

It was created in reaction to EKRE's proposal to hold a referendum on the concept of marriage which seeks to add a definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman to the constitution.

