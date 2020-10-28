news

EKRE MP issues climbdown on marriage referendum mentioning the constitution ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Helle-Moonika Helme
Helle-Moonika Helme Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A referendum on the definition of marriage planned for spring makes no mention of the Estonian constitution, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP Helle-Moonika Helme says.

Helme added that the referendum, which had originally been scheduled to take place concurrently with the fall 2021 local elections, at the same time might open the door to more involvement of society via direct democracy, including more referenda.

Helme, who was first elected an MP at the March 2019 general election, told ETV morning show "Terevisioon" that the wording of the referendum – originally provisionally planned to ask a yes-no question on whether marriage should be defined in the constitution as between one man and one woman – had required some amending after consultation with Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise.

Madise's role primarily encompasses overseeing that basic principles of the constitution are adhered to.

"The wording still needs to be adjusted, to avoid any setbacks," Helme told "Terevisioon", confirming that the word "constitution" will not be included in the referendum question's text.

Helme: Referendum sets precedent, reduces societal tension

"We are still conducting the referendum, since it makes up part of our democracy platform, and we really want it to set a precedent," Helme went on.

"We are still of the opinion that with issues which are of key importance to society, we can ask the people what they really think. This can have the effect of reducing tensions in society," she added.

The Estonian constitution makes no reference to marriage, though domestic legislation does, principally the Family Law Act, which defines marriage a state of union between a man and a woman in its opening section.

A "yes" result from the referendum might pave the way to changing legislation along these lines, she added.

Another key law, the Registered Partnerships Act, passed in 2014 and makes same-sex registered cohabitation legal. However, the act still requires implementing legislation in order for it to fully enter into force.

Helme: Referendum actually pretty straightforward

Helme also said that she found the referendum concept as straightforward, and did not understand the passions it had raised in society.

"The poll is actually pretty simple. I don't understand all these emotions swelling up around the issue /.../ Those people who think it is so (i.e. that marriage is a union of one man and one woman – ed.), can answer 'yes', those who do not can vote 'no', and then we will take a look at the results," she went on.

The MP also rejected the claim that same-sex couples cohabiting in Estonia are currently being persecuted, or would be in the event of a "yes" vote in the referendum, adding that the Registered Partnerships Act would cover that situation.

Helme added that the coalition or her party has no concrete plan about what to do with the act, including whether to issue implementing legislation, after the referendum.

Helme's argument also followed the line that the populace wants and needs stability – as evidenced by the October 1917 Russian Revolution, following which efforts to expunge marriage met with a backlash from the people which led to the institution, albeit not being sealed in churches, remaining in place, she said.

Helme added that the state could not prohibit divorce in the same way it might same-sex marriage, arguing that this was a different category.

"Divorce does not occur because people are married; divorce occurs because people may have entered into a marriage recklessly, or they they haven't gotten to know each other well enough [before the marriage]. This is where the problems of divorce originate," she said.

The current Estonian constitution, the fourth in the country's history, was drawn up in 1992 and has not been amended since. Arguments against amending it appearing in the media have included statements that this would require the consent of two consecutive Riigikogu compositions. The next Riigikogu election is in 2023.

Previous constitutions in the first period of Estonian independence (1918-1940) had been amended, or more accurately reissued, during struggles in the mid-1930s between the paramilitary Vaps movement and prime minister, later president, Konstantin Päts.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:50

Estonia 200 and Greens sign mutual statement for amending the Family Act

15:47

Isamaa opposes Reform Party hate speech bill

15:14

Funding crisis in Estonian healthcare to arrive within five years

15:09

Corruption trial of former Port of Tallinn chief wound up on health grounds Updated

14:59

Health Board: Record daily figure of 125 new COVID-19 cases in Estonia Updated

14:46

Head of Education and Youth Authority: Preparing to meet the unknown

14:15

Estonian Greens surprised by SDE reaction to Family Law petition

13:15

Paper: Mart Helme says ERR 'propagandists' to be denied TV house money

12:43

Majority of covid cases brought to Estonia from abroad from Russia, Ukraine

11:59

Tartu-Helsinki air route could be reopened in 2021

11:28

More than 90 bears shot in Estonia during hunting season

10:56

Reform leader hopes coalition MPs follow conscience on no-confidence vote

10:04

EKRE MP issues climbdown on marriage referendum mentioning the constitution

09:16

Watch live: Three Seas Summit follow-up seminar

08:44

Ratings: Isamaa rise back above electoral threshold only significant change

27.10

Solman: Census questionnaire draft needs additional questions

27.10

Urmas Nõmmik: Marriage referendum a danger to churches

27.10

Estonia signs digital agreement to aid UN's Sustainable Development Goals

27.10

Anti Poolamets appointed new EKRE public broadcasting supervisory board rep

27.10

PPA: Foreigners coming to work in Estonia must have documents in order

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: