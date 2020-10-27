news

Martin Helme: ERR supervisory board chair Rein Veidemann should also resign ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Finance Martin Helme next to a cake sent by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Minister of Finance Martin Helme next to a cake sent by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. Source: Arp Müller
News

Leader of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and finance minister Martin Helme has suggested Rein Veidemann, chair of the supervisory board at public broadcaster ERR, step down, following the resignation of EKRE's representative on the board.

Helme said he disagreed with Veidemann's assessment that EKRE MP Urmas Reitelmann was unfit to sit on the supervisory board. Reitelmann announced his resignation from the post Monday following a backlash over social media comments he posted about ETV presenters late last week.

"Really it's the other way round. Really it's the case that Reitelmann has been someone who has, since joining the board, demanded that it fully complies in with paragraphs 4,5, 6 and 31 of the Public Broadcasting Act, which require that ERR be balanced, impartial, solid, family-oriented and nationally-oriented," Helme wrote on his own social media page Monday.

"I made the same demands in the previous four years (Helme was Reitelmann's predecessor as EKRE's representative on the ERR supervisory board – ed.). To no avail – [adherence to] these paragraphs from the broadcasting act simply cannot be seen," he went on.

"Reitelmann resigned from the supervisory board. I invite you, Rein, to similarly leave. Clearly you have not been able to comply with the broadcasting act's requirements, and neither has the board. I have come to realize that, unfortunately, it is no longer feasible to expect this of you. Things cannot continue in that way. "

Reitelmann had posted on his social media page Thursday night comments on two presenters of current affairs show "Ringvaade", referring to them as "sodomites". He also attacked other journalists over balance issues.

This prompted Veidemann to appeal to approach Martin Helme requesting Reitelmann's withdrawal from the board as EKRE representative.

The Riigikogu's cultural committee deputy chief Heidy Purga (Reform) called for same, adding that Reform would initiate procedures to recall Reitelmann.

ERR's supervisory board is made up of one MP from each elected Riigikogu party – currently five – along with three independent experts, including Veidemann. The parties themselves nominate their representatives.

Reitelmann, whose replacement has not yet been named, initially rejected calls to step down, only to do so on Monday.

His post had come just hours after a government rift was seemingly healed on the issue of a referendum on same-sex marriage – which has now been moved forward to spring – and comments interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) had made about gay people in the international media the previous week.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:38

Confusion surrounds validity of coronavirus tests before hospital treatment

15:01

Center MP: I hope society does not support defining marriage

14:38

Tallinn City Center aims to improve English communication with new arrivals

14:27

Theresa Bubbear appointed UK Ambassador to Finland after Estonia post ends

14:08

Reform applies for remote sittings after MPs have to quarantine

13:35

Anett Kontaveit to finish season at WTA tournament in Linz

13:09

Two Reform MPs in quarantine complicates Helme no-confidence motion

12:40

Government agrees to shorten quarantine period to 10 days

12:39

19-year-old Ott Eric Ottender looking to make it in American football

12:17

National Library creates card game to identify fake news

12:00

Health Board: 37 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours Updated

11:37

Health Board chief: We have to brace for coronavirus staying

11:11

KredEx approves Alexela's €37 million loan

10:22

Gallery: Vandals deface MS Estonia memorial

10:08

"Ringvaade" host gets a taste of pro-wrestling on live TV

09:42

Daily: Baltic States should cooperate more on defense, says EDF chief

09:11

Rural affairs ministry drafting wide-scale farmer support package

08:43

Martin Helme: ERR supervisory board chair Rein Veidemann should also resign

26.10

Authorities double down on COVID-19 symptoms stay-at-home requirement

26.10

Narva presents €400 million worth of development plans to finance ministry

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: