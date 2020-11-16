Enterprise Estonia opens €7.2 million round Estonian-Norwegian program

news

The new support measures will be handled, among other institutions, by the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Enterprise Estonia (EAS).
On Monday, November 16, Enterprise Estonia opened an additional round of the Estonian-Norwegian cooperation program Green ICT, with a total budget of €7.2 million.

Under the cooperation program, companies can receive support for the digitization of industrial enterprises, the development of products and services, and the development of health technology solutions. Joint projects of Estonian and Norwegian entrepreneurs are preferred, Enterprise Estonia said.

Management board member Sigrid Harjo said that 25 innovative projects were financed in the first round of Green ICT. "These included the digitization of the Estover dairy industry, the development of EZIIL production software and the Roofit.solar product development and production automation projects," she said.

Harjo added that Enterprise Estonia will open two additional rounds to support cooperation projects between Estonian and Norwegian entrepreneurs: firstly in the field of industry and green technologies, for example, for digitization and product development, and secondly for the development of health technology solutions.

Applications are accepted in the structural support web environment and can be submitted from November 16 to February 1.

Companies registered in Estonia can apply for support, and Norwegian companies and sectoral networks, such as clusters, universities and associations, are welcome to be project partners.

The grant per project is between €200,000 and €700,000, with a maximum of €1.25 million for health technology.

The program is funded from the Norwegian Financial Mechanisms for 2014-2021.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

