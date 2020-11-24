Domestic violence trial of ex-minister Marti Kuusik starts

The trial of former minister of foreign trade and IT Marti Kuusik, who is accused of domestic violence, started in the Rakvere courthouse of the Viru County Court.

The trial of Kuusik, who held the ministerial position for less than two days, will be held behind closed doors to protect the privacy of the alleged victims and no information is therefore provided to the public about the prosecution and the proceedings.

A criminal procedure was launched against Kuusik under the physical abuse section on April 29 to investigate allegations of domestic violence circulating in the media.

The court is hearing Kuusik's criminal case in general proceedings, but at the preliminary hearing held in October last year, the court declared it will be held behind closed doors at the request of Marti Kuusik's ex-wife Karin Kuusik.

At the same time, Karin Kuusik has previously said that she does not consider herself a victim and has denied the alleged violence against her.

According to the charges, Marti Kuusik caused health damage lasting at least four weeks to his ex-wife Karin Kuusik.

