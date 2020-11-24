news

Domestic violence trial of ex-minister Marti Kuusik starts ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Marti Kuusik on his way to court.
Marti Kuusik on his way to court. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The trial of former minister of foreign trade and IT Marti Kuusik, who is accused of domestic violence, started in the Rakvere courthouse of the Viru County Court.

The trial of Kuusik, who held the ministerial position for less than two days, will be held behind closed doors to protect the privacy of the alleged victims and no information is therefore provided to the public about the prosecution and the proceedings.

A criminal procedure was launched against Kuusik under the physical abuse section on April 29 to investigate allegations of domestic violence circulating in the media.

The court is hearing Kuusik's criminal case in general proceedings, but at the preliminary hearing held in October last year, the court declared it will be held behind closed doors at the request of Marti Kuusik's ex-wife Karin Kuusik.

At the same time, Karin Kuusik has previously said that she does not consider herself a victim and has denied the alleged violence against her.
According to the charges, Marti Kuusik caused health damage lasting at least four weeks to his ex-wife Karin Kuusik.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

More than 100 ideas already submitted for Tallinn's inclusive budget

17:13

Legal expert: Fining for not wearing a mask has no legal grounds

16:47

Head of scientific council: Vaccines will not make the virus disappear

16:18

Domestic violence trial of ex-minister Marti Kuusik starts

15:36

Tallinn municipal police not to fine non-mask-wearers on public transport

15:16

University of Tartu going to remote learning after rise in COVID-19 cases

15:12

Police initiate proceedings against former education minister over car use

15:07

Government to give two reusable masks to people on low incomes

14:43

Prosecutor's Office will not open proceedings against Õhtuleht journalists

14:16

Mandatory mask-wearing compliance monitoring, fining still unclear

13:44

Prime minister: Justice minister did not attack free press

13:21

Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to become winter 'Dreamland'

12:44

Health Board: 204 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, two deaths Updated

12:41

EDF considers expanding quarantine facilities as COVID-19 rates rise

12:11

Public administration minister: Good thing I am from far corner of Estonia

11:48

Healthcare waiting lists are shorter compared with last year

11:17

Jaak Aab to replace Mailis Reps as education minister

11:16

Diesel price rises above one euro per liter

10:44

Social minister: Number of hospitalized patients could exceed 200 this week

09:49

Education ministry: High schools in remote learning best option for society

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: