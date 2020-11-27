news

Mailis Reps elected chair of Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Mailis Reps (Center) sitting at the end of the table at Friday's European Affairs committee meeting.
Mailis Reps (Center) sitting at the end of the table at Friday's European Affairs committee meeting. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu
News

At a committee sitting on Friday, the European Union Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu elected former education minister Mailis Reps as its chairwoman, with Riina Sikkut (Social Democrats) to act as deputy chairwoman.

The extraordinary elections were held because former European Affairs committee chair Anneli Ott was appointed Minister of Public Administration, with the former public administration minister Jaak Aab (Isamaa) replacing Reps as Minister of Education and Research.

Mailis Reps announced her resignation last Friday, November 20, following mounting media pressure over her use of a ministry car for transporting her children to and from school. On November 21, President Kersti Kaljulaid released Reps from her position. Reps decided to return to Riigikogu.

After Reps' resignation as education minister, the board of the Riigikogu confirmed her position on the National Defense Committee and in the European Union Affairs Committee.

The exceptional elections of the committee's chairman and vice-chairman took place at a meeting on Friday, November 27. The chair of the European Union Affairs Committee belongs to the Center Party.

The European Union Affairs Committee is a standing committee of the Riigikogu that has a deciding and coordinating role in the issues relating to the European Union in the Riigikogu. The Committee gives the mandate to the positions of the Government of the Republic on proposed European Union legislation and to Estonia's positions for the meetings of the Council of Ministers of the European Union and the European Council. The positions of the European Union Affairs Committee are mandatory for the Government, and the Government proceeds from them in the discussions held in Europe.

Other members of the European Union Affairs Committee are Kalle Grünthal, Heiki Hepner, Ruuben Kaalep, Kalev Kallo, Tarmo Kruusimäe, Oudekki Loone, Lauri Läänemets, Tõnis Mölder, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, Taavi Rõivas, Aivar Sõerd, Urve Tiidus, Jaak Valge and Mart Võrklaev.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

Delivery firms forecast parcel volumes to rise by half over festive period

15:41

Health Board: Five deaths, 370 new cases of coronavirus Updated

15:26

Ott Maaten appointed new National Opera director

15:21

Kiibus on recent results: All comes from practice and hard work

14:59

Tartu to give low-income families reusable masks

14:27

Detailed plan submitted for 13-storey tower in Tallinn

14:26

UK closes Estonia, Latvia 'travel corridors' after COVID-19 rate rise

14:01

Center restores its political group in Narva city council

13:37

Mailis Reps elected chair of Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee

12:51

State secretary: Finland, Sweden moving towards Estonia wreck legal clarity

12:19

Jõesaar: If I cannot get on the court, I see no reason to stay in Manresa

11:53

Secretary of state: No need for new ministry car regulations

11:48

Reform Party kicks out organizer of anti-mask rally

11:21

Päevaleht, Delfi: Martin Helme most influential person in Estonia

10:57

Tallinn hospital boosting coronavirus intensive care capacity from Sunday

10:33

Study shows coronavirus antibodies present six months after illness

10:01

Education minister: Toom, Raik, Kõlvart were also approached for position

09:35

Enterprise Estonia reopens applications for tourism sector compensation

09:01

Marriage referendum bill to reach Riigikogu by mid-December

08:31

Weather: Sleet and snow heading into the weekend

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: