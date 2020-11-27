Mailis Reps elected chair of Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee

At a committee sitting on Friday, the European Union Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu elected former education minister Mailis Reps as its chairwoman, with Riina Sikkut (Social Democrats) to act as deputy chairwoman.

The extraordinary elections were held because former European Affairs committee chair Anneli Ott was appointed Minister of Public Administration, with the former public administration minister Jaak Aab (Isamaa) replacing Reps as Minister of Education and Research.

Mailis Reps announced her resignation last Friday, November 20, following mounting media pressure over her use of a ministry car for transporting her children to and from school. On November 21, President Kersti Kaljulaid released Reps from her position. Reps decided to return to Riigikogu.

After Reps' resignation as education minister, the board of the Riigikogu confirmed her position on the National Defense Committee and in the European Union Affairs Committee.

The exceptional elections of the committee's chairman and vice-chairman took place at a meeting on Friday, November 27. The chair of the European Union Affairs Committee belongs to the Center Party.

The European Union Affairs Committee is a standing committee of the Riigikogu that has a deciding and coordinating role in the issues relating to the European Union in the Riigikogu. The Committee gives the mandate to the positions of the Government of the Republic on proposed European Union legislation and to Estonia's positions for the meetings of the Council of Ministers of the European Union and the European Council. The positions of the European Union Affairs Committee are mandatory for the Government, and the Government proceeds from them in the discussions held in Europe.

Other members of the European Union Affairs Committee are Kalle Grünthal, Heiki Hepner, Ruuben Kaalep, Kalev Kallo, Tarmo Kruusimäe, Oudekki Loone, Lauri Läänemets, Tõnis Mölder, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, Taavi Rõivas, Aivar Sõerd, Urve Tiidus, Jaak Valge and Mart Võrklaev.

