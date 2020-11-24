news

Police initiate proceedings against former education minister over car use ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Former education minister Mailis Reps (Center).
Former education minister Mailis Reps (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has initiated proceedings against former education minister Mailis Res (Center) over the alleged misuse of a ministry car.

While the prosecutor's office said Tuesday that it has seen no evidence that a crime has been committed in using the ministry car, a larger people-carrier type vehicle, for non-ministry tasks, primarily ferrying some of Reps' six children to and from school and kindergarten, the PPA is entitled to conduct its own proceedings and is doing so.

Reps resigned last Friday following mounting pressure after two articles published on the website of evening paper Õhtuleht, and in the newspaper itself, provided photographic evidence that the car had been used for the school run.

Proceedings covered by anti-corruption act.

While Reps denied any wrong-doing, she promised to get the work-life balance better. Reps was also backed by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), but nonetheless resigned Friday. The Õhtuleht pieces also claimed that the practice of using the car to transport the children had been a long-standing one, with one trip going as far as Croatia, for a vacation, that ministry staff were employed specifically for child-care duties and that drivers and other staff had been pressured into performing the tasks, a claim which Reps rejected.

The PPA has initiated misdemeanor proceedings pursuant to a section of the Anti-corruption Act concerning the corrupt use of public resources, PPA spokesperson Leana Loide told BNS Tuesday.

These proceedings will be carried out by the office for the investigation of corruption crimes, within the Central Criminal Police structure.

The prosecutor's office found no evidence of a possible crime by either Reps or by Õhtuleht – the latter had been accused of unlawful surveillance and had also faced a backlash over including photos of minors in the original piece.

However, the prosecutor's office informed the PPA of its opinion, but whether to actually conduct misdemeanor proceedings falls within the latter's competence.

Reps has since returned to the Riigikogu. Jaak Aab (Center) was appointed her replacement as education minister Tuesday.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

More than 100 ideas already submitted for Tallinn's inclusive budget

17:13

Legal expert: Fining for not wearing a mask has no legal grounds

16:47

Head of scientific council: Vaccines will not make the virus disappear

16:18

Domestic violence trial of ex-minister Marti Kuusik starts

15:36

Tallinn municipal police not to fine non-mask-wearers on public transport

15:16

University of Tartu going to remote learning after rise in COVID-19 cases

15:12

Police initiate proceedings against former education minister over car use

15:07

Government to give two reusable masks to people on low incomes

14:43

Prosecutor's Office will not open proceedings against Õhtuleht journalists

14:16

Mandatory mask-wearing compliance monitoring, fining still unclear

13:44

Prime minister: Justice minister did not attack free press

13:21

Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to become winter 'Dreamland'

12:44

Health Board: 204 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, two deaths Updated

12:41

EDF considers expanding quarantine facilities as COVID-19 rates rise

12:11

Public administration minister: Good thing I am from far corner of Estonia

11:48

Healthcare waiting lists are shorter compared with last year

11:17

Jaak Aab to replace Mailis Reps as education minister

11:16

Diesel price rises above one euro per liter

10:44

Social minister: Number of hospitalized patients could exceed 200 this week

09:49

Education ministry: High schools in remote learning best option for society

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: