EKRE's Poolamets elected chairman of Constitutional Committee

Anti Poolamets was elected as the new chairman of the Constitutional Committee on Monday. The job became after Alar Laneman (EKRE) replaced Mart Helme as minister of the interior instead.

Helme has moved back to the Riigikogu and become a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Poolamets who was previously a member of the Committee of Foreign Affairs moved to the Constitutional Committee.

Currently, there are eight members in the Constitutional Committee, four of them are from the coalition and four from the opposition. Poolamets, Kalle Grünthal (EKRE), Martin Repinski (Center), Siim Kiisler (Isamaa) are from the government coalition. The opposition is represented by Kaja Kallas, Hanno Pevkur, Taavi Rõivas (Reform Party) and Lauri Läänemets (deputy chairman, Social Democrats).

Andrei Korobeinik (Center) used to be a member but when the former Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps resigned and went back to the Riigikogu, he had to leave the parliament.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!