Kaljulaid approves Aab as new minister of education

President Kersti Kaljulaid approved Jaak Aab as the new minister of education and research on Wednesday. He takes over the role from Mailis Reps who stepped down last week.

From April 2019 until now, Aab (Center) was minister for public administration and from 2005-2007 he was the minister of social affairs.

Previously he has been the executive director of the Association of Estonian Cities, the mayor and deputy mayor of Võhma and has worked as a teacher.

Kaljulaid discussed the role with Aab in an online conversation as she is on a working visit to Hiiumaa island.

