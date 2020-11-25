SDE MP: New Center party posts reward for loyalty not based on competence

Opposition MP Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE) says that the Center Party's two new ministerial appointments have been made on the basis of patronage and loyalty to the party rather than competence or fitness to the task.

Talking to ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Tuesday night, Kaljulaid, a former Center MP who left the party shortly after the coalition agreement was made with Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), later joining the Social Democratic Party (SDE) said: "Neither choice is a strong expert or experts in those fields. I have not heard any interesting ideas from Anneli Ott regarding public administration, nor have I noticed any thoughts from Jaak Aab so far on education and science issues. This is purely personal loyalty, and loyalty to the leader."

Jaak Aab was appointed new education minister at the start of the week, replacing Mailis Reps, who resigned last Friday evening. Since Aab was already public administration minister, Anneli Ott was promoted from the bench of Center's MPs to take the spot.

Aab has held several ministerial posts over a 15-year period, whereas Ott has not (she is a former mayor of Võru – ed.).

MP Jürgen Ligi from the opposition Reform Party questioned the role of Minister for Public Administration – a largely regional-focused role which primarily covers local government and regional development, regional development, plus state and regional procurement matters – altogether.

Ligi said: "I don't remember any action taking place in the area of ​​administrative reforms. So why does the post exist? It's the same with the post of Minister for Population Affairs (held by Riina Solman (Isamaa) – ed.). I am tempted to think that these posts are being filled through force."

