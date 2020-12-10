Jaanus Karilaid: Opposition will not succeed in riding the crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Jaanus Karilaid.
Jaanus Karilaid. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Those who amplify social conflict during an epochal crisis should give the concept of statesman a wide berth in the future, Jaanus Karilaid (Center) writes.

First of all, allow me to commend the government for weaving scientists firmly into its pattern of policymaking. It constitutes important positive change in Estonian political culture. While the crisis of 2009 was different, economic experts were handpicked to suit the ruling ideology. Decisions by rulers follow deep and comprehensive expert analyses today.

One cannot please everyone in a lingering crisis. Maintaining a balance between the health of the economy and the people is a fine political art.

Looking at tax revenue and number of patients on respiratory support, no one should hold back praise. Tougher restrictions are aimed at keeping planned treatment available for those who need it.

The government's decisions can be competently judged and objective assessments provided later, when measures have been given time to work.

It is strange and embarrassing to have to read impatient and unreasoned gloating by opposition figures over a few schools closing a week earlier or later, concerning patrons of bars or other social details. Behind it is naught but political spite and helpless anger.

Those who amplify social conflict during an epochal crisis should give the concept of statesman a wide berth in the future, Jaanus Karilaid (Center) writes.

In this random thrashing about, Reform Party deputy head Jürgen Ligi even dreams about a government between Isamaa, the Social Democratic Party and Reform. Anyone that would let the pike, crawfish and swan anywhere near the steering wheel during a crisis must be looking to destroy Estonia.

We can take comfort in knowing that the dogmatic dream of an even deeper crisis inside an existing crisis – do not borrow, slash salaries, do not invest in hospitals, roads and railroads – of Reform's fiscal policy figurehead will not come to pass. It is not a positive alternative. The worse, the better can never be a statesmanlike and responsible approach.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:41

Health Board: 544 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths Updated

16:26

Prime minister: School closures price for hospital treatments continuing

15:31

Jaanus Karilaid: Opposition will not succeed in riding the crisis

15:19

Prime minister: Government did not act unilaterally in issuing restrictions

15:14

Kantar Emor: Estonia 200 keeps second place in Emor ratings

15:03

Man dies in Järva County parachuting accident

14:02

Social minister on schools closure: Students need to be treated equally

14:02

Survey: Over half of Estonian firms have experienced cyber threats

13:42

Ida-Viru County man concocts skating/ice swim combination

13:01

Estonian corona-positive patients are hospitalized due to pneumonia

12:22

SDE MP: New Estonian restrictions come two weeks late

12:16

Scientist: Cooperation between teachers would help with distance learning

11:33

Jüri Vips confirmed for full Red Bull F1 test at Abu Dhabi

11:06

Opposition MP: Delays on sick pay law contributed to COVID-19 spread

10:41

Opposition MPs hit out at state budget pandemic inadequacies

10:16

Diesel, gas prices rise two cents at pump

10:01

Minister of education recommends continuing with distance learning

09:38

Statistics: Exports rise for second month running

08:57

Latest care home coronavirus outbreak numbers 22 cases

08:46

AK: Schools puzzled by latest government plans

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: