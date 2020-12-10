Jaanus Karilaid: Opposition will not succeed in riding the crisis

Those who amplify social conflict during an epochal crisis should give the concept of statesman a wide berth in the future, Jaanus Karilaid (Center) writes.

First of all, allow me to commend the government for weaving scientists firmly into its pattern of policymaking. It constitutes important positive change in Estonian political culture. While the crisis of 2009 was different, economic experts were handpicked to suit the ruling ideology. Decisions by rulers follow deep and comprehensive expert analyses today.

One cannot please everyone in a lingering crisis. Maintaining a balance between the health of the economy and the people is a fine political art.

Looking at tax revenue and number of patients on respiratory support, no one should hold back praise. Tougher restrictions are aimed at keeping planned treatment available for those who need it.

The government's decisions can be competently judged and objective assessments provided later, when measures have been given time to work.

It is strange and embarrassing to have to read impatient and unreasoned gloating by opposition figures over a few schools closing a week earlier or later, concerning patrons of bars or other social details. Behind it is naught but political spite and helpless anger.

In this random thrashing about, Reform Party deputy head Jürgen Ligi even dreams about a government between Isamaa, the Social Democratic Party and Reform. Anyone that would let the pike, crawfish and swan anywhere near the steering wheel during a crisis must be looking to destroy Estonia.

We can take comfort in knowing that the dogmatic dream of an even deeper crisis inside an existing crisis – do not borrow, slash salaries, do not invest in hospitals, roads and railroads – of Reform's fiscal policy figurehead will not come to pass. It is not a positive alternative. The worse, the better can never be a statesmanlike and responsible approach.

