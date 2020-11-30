news

Only five cases of coronavirus in Estonian Navy since spring ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The EML Admiral Cowan, flagship of the Estonian Navy.
The EML Admiral Cowan, flagship of the Estonian Navy. Source: Merevägi/NATO/Social Media
News

While the Defense Forces have seen a wave of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, the Navy (Eesti Merevägi) has not been affected and there are currently no cases of the disease within its ranks.

There have been five cases of COVID-19 in the Navy since spring but a ship is an ideal place for self-isolation. So far, no one onboard has been infected.

The task of the Navy is to maintain situational awareness at the border and states should not impede the free movement of ships, including warships, within their exclusive economic zone. 

The exercise plan of the Russian Baltic Fleet has not been affected by the coronavirus. The last major exercises took place at the end of the summer and there is regular traffic between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

Commander of the Navy Lieutenant Commander Mati Terve said: "Most of all, we see transport ships transporting goods from St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad. But from time to time we also see frigates, from time to time there are submarines."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:39

Health Board: 256 new coronavirus cases, six deaths Updated

15:28

Allar Jõks: Estonia needs unaffected, free discussion, not self-censorship

15:02

e-Governance Academy to lead EU Ukrainian digital transformation project

14:31

Tallinn Zoo has not had to constrain activities yet

14:04

Only five cases of coronavirus in Estonian Navy since spring

13:44

Justice chancellor: Referendum decision mandatory for state authorities

13:29

Tour organizers baffled after Enterprise Estonia cancels tourism campaign

12:49

Gallery: First advent candle lit in Narva

12:11

Lidl to replace Rimi in North Tallinn

12:11

Riigikogu member's corruption conviction upheld by Supreme Court

11:47

Court convicts Peeter Helme of attempted sexual enticement of minor

11:40

Isamaa MP resistance endangers health of coalition and marriage referendum

11:10

Churches will probably stay open for Christmas

10:45

Ken Torn captures European ERC3 throne

10:12

RMK's Christmas tree service to open on Tuesday

09:44

Retail trade enterprises did better in October than last year

09:15

Gallery: Estonian men's basketball team endures 28-point loss to Russia

08:45

Estonian economy shrank by 1.9 percent in third quarter

08:24

Gallery: Tartu Christmas Village of Light opens on first Advent Sunday

29.11

Rait Maruste: Rural affairs minister's proposal realistic

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: