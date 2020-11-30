Only five cases of coronavirus in Estonian Navy since spring

While the Defense Forces have seen a wave of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, the Navy (Eesti Merevägi) has not been affected and there are currently no cases of the disease within its ranks.

There have been five cases of COVID-19 in the Navy since spring but a ship is an ideal place for self-isolation. So far, no one onboard has been infected.

The task of the Navy is to maintain situational awareness at the border and states should not impede the free movement of ships, including warships, within their exclusive economic zone.

The exercise plan of the Russian Baltic Fleet has not been affected by the coronavirus. The last major exercises took place at the end of the summer and there is regular traffic between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

Commander of the Navy Lieutenant Commander Mati Terve said: "Most of all, we see transport ships transporting goods from St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad. But from time to time we also see frigates, from time to time there are submarines."

