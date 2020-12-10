Health Board: 544 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Coronavirus testing kit at Tallinn Airport.
Coronavirus testing kit at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

544 new coronavirus cases have been found in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Two deaths were reported.

Harju County saw the largest number of new figures at 353, 286 of whom were in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County new cases stood at 73, with 25 emerging in Tartu County.

Estonia's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 424.91, up fro 414.98 the preceding day.

A total of 5,743 tests have been performed in the past 24 hours, giving a 9.5 percent positive rate.

Two people who had contracted COVID-19 died, bringing the total number of deaths to 141.

254 people are hospitalized with coronavirus, down from 264 the previous day.

However, one more person is in intensive care than on Wednesday, bringing the total to 14.

More details to follow

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

