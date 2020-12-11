Simson: Renew Europe expects Center Party to support marriage expansion

The European Commission's Commissioner for Energy Policy, member of the Center Party, Kadri Simson said the Renew Europe Political Group, of which the Center Party is a member, is expecting a campaign from its members to widen the definition of marriage.

Simson said in ETV's current affairs show "Esimene stuudio" on Thursday that she is following everything happening in Estonian domestic politics from Brussels.

She said the European Parliament's liberal political group Renew is expecting the Center Party to support the "no-campaign" for the upcoming referendum. This would mean the constitution would not be changed to add a definition of marriage as between a man and a woman.

"The family we belong to in Europe strongly supports human rights and assumes that the members should do campaigns which support the idea of widening the meaning of marriage," Simson said.

Simson said that she is on good terms with the members of the political group and this is worth keeping.

"Generally I think they are representing things that we are representing in Estonia, that everybody who could be hurt to gain a political advantage, should be protected. The Center Party has done this well so far," Simson said.

In Ida-Viru County, the transition fund should be focused on people employed people in the oil shale sector

The EU has promised to reach climate neutrality by 2050 and by 2030, the aim is to reduce carbon emissions to 55 percent.

Simson thinks the government should create a plan with municipalities about how to help them meet the climate goals.

"Our recommendation is that this plan focuses primarily on people who are employed in the oil shale sector in such a way that they would be able to keep working in the region without having to leave it. Of course, improving the living environment because not only the job, but a good living environment keeps people close to home," Simson added.

Everybody will manage with the no-deal Brexit

Regarding Brexit, Simson said there's a lot at stake because the UK is closely connected to the EU and there are no winners in a no-deal scenario.

Simson said the UK has not shown readiness to negotiate this year.

"At the same time, everybody's hoping that a deal will be reached at the last hour because everybody will suffer if there's no deal, the UK the most. But there are countries in the EU that are closely connected to their neighbor state, Ireland is an obvious one. And the Netherland and Belgium," the commissioner explained.

She said that until there is an agreement, the possibility that there will be no agreement by the end of the year must be taken into account.

