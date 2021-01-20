Karin Kaup Lapõnin: The weight of the digital state on the Reform Party ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Karin Kaup Lapõnin (Eesti 200).
Karin Kaup Lapõnin (Eesti 200). Source: private library
News

To move toward the personal state, public sector services should be seen integrally, not by separating the state from local governments but by involving the latter. The state needs to be decentralized and e-services taken to people's doorstep, Karin Kaup Lapõnin writes.

It is nice to see the incoming government's attitude moving away from denial of e-voting and toward the personal state. The personal state is among Eesti 200's core election promises and we have a few recommendations to make.

First of all, the personal state is not a technical project but rather constitutes an extensive reorganization of bureaucratic processes and organizations that is not easy to execute and takes a lot of care and preparation.

Secondly, the personal state cannot be developed as an IT project. If the aim is to have a true digital state, we need to reorganize our current state apparatus as digital services do not appear out of thin air and need to be coordinated somewhere.

Thirdly, in order to bring about the personal state, public sector services need to be seen integrally, not by separating the state from local governments but by involving the latter. The state needs to be decentralized and e-services taken to people's doorstep.

Fourthly, one needs to think big when building the personal state. The most important thing is to create products that are convenient and clear for very different demographic groups, including children and the elderly.

And finally, allow me to offer some concrete ideas that have rather unjustly been overlooked since now.

One example is developing the personal state based on the state as a platform idea where communities develop their own e-services.

Estonia has seen several successful consolidation projects (the merger of the tax and customs authorities, police and border guard), while there have also been unsuccessful projects, such as the state support services merger, where saving was not achieved.

In this context, we suggest developers of the personal state to lean on successful structures. For example, the Tax and Customs Board could be turned into the "Estonian Agency" or an organization that is in charge of offering all services.

The personal state does not have to be limited to direct e-services and must support other fields, such as on-demand transport or healthcare or the construction information system.

Finally, a cryptocurrency based on Estonia's digital signature could be adopted where every citizen would have a personal account in the state budget for settling accounts with the state.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

COVID-19 testing center opened at Narva border checkpoint

17:08

Health Board: 603 new coronavirus cases, five deaths Updated

17:03

Tartu launches cargo bike pilot project

16:40

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to visit Estonia on Friday

16:35

Pärnu mayor: We must abide by coronavirus rules

16:22

Justice chancellor: Marriage referendum bill not processed in line with law

16:15

Health Board: Coronavirus spreading in Pärnu, Valga and Jõgeva counties

16:06

Study: People less likely to change their behavior after COVID-19 contact

15:32

Global Estonian Report: January 20-27

14:51

Outgoing minister: Center not legally culpable in Porto Franco case

14:27

Reform Deputy Chair: EKRE out of office already a good start

14:18

Jüri Saar: The anatomy of the Trump and EKRE political adventure

14:01

Center Party to lay off regional coordinators due to financial problems

13:26

Video: NATO Cyber defense center launches cyber threats 2030 overview

12:47

Transparency International calls for boosting party finance watchdog powers

12:25

Karin Kaup Lapõnin: The weight of the digital state on the Reform Party

11:54

Hospital boss caught offering Rotary Club preferential coronavirus vaccines

11:24

Most parties have already announced Tartu mayoral candidates

10:53

Reps: Coalition of Center and Reform parties is politically logical

10:25

Daily: Tallinn city government sold Porto Franco land at big discount

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: