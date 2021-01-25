Outgoing ministers to receive benefit equaling six months' pay ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Ministers of Estonia's outgoing government are to receive a benefit equaling six months' pay, totaling €33,975.

A government minister's monthly salary is €5,662 and upon leaving office, a benefit of €33,975 will be paid out to each of them, spokespeople for the government said.

The benefit will only be paid to the ministers who will neither take up a seat in the parliament nor start work in the incoming government.

The ministers who are joining the parliament will not receive the benefit; instead, they will earn a monthly salary of a parliament member amounting to €4,330 with their reimbursement of expenses totaling up to one-third of the monthly remuneration.

The nearly €34,000 benefit will be paid to outgoing Minister of Population Riina Solman and Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg. Both ministers are members of the Isamaa party. Whether or not the benefit will also be paid to Minister of Culture and also a member of Isamaa Tõnis Lukas, who gave up his parliamentary mandate, is not yet clear.

The benefit will likewise be paid out to government ministers from the Estonian Conservative People's Party - Minister of the Environment Rain Epler, Minister of IT and Foreign Trade Raul Siem and Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller.

Political advisers whose employment will also end with the ministers leaving office are not entitled to a benefit, but they are paid compensation for unexpended leave.

