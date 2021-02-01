Gallery: Protest held in Narva to support jailed Russian opposition leader

A protest was held in Estonia's most eastern city Narva on Sunday (January 31) to show support for jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and calling for his release from prison.

The protesters gathered at Peter's Square (Peetri plats) and then to the Russian Consulate building. They held flags and homemade placards and mostly wore masks to comply with COVID-19 social distancing rules.

A similar rally was held last weekend on Tallinn's Freedom Square after Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to Russia for the first time since being poisoned last year.

Similar protests also took place across Russia on Sunday which saw thousands of people detained by security forces.

Pictures from last week's protest held in Narva on January 23 are republished below.

--

