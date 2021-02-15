Jaak Joala Viljandi statue talks founder after singer's name trademarked ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Jaak Joala's monument was covered. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Lawyers for the family of late singer Jaak Joala say they are halting the negotiations with non-profit company Meie Viljandi and its representative Harri Juhani Aaltonen over a controversial monument in the singer's hometown of Viljandi, which they say should be removed, following revelations that the singer's name had been registered as a trademark during the course of work on the monument.

Attorneys Erki Vabamets and Maarja Pild explained that they were informed during the negotiations that Harri Juhani Aaltonen, head of the non-profit, had applied to register the "Jaak Joala" trademark commercially.

A meeting on February 2 looked at possibilities of making the monument as similar to its initial plan as possible, which Maire Joala, Joala's widow, approved.

"Aaltonen didn't mention applying for patenting the Jaak Joala wordmark and because of that, he has presented himself as a dishonest person," Erki Vabamets said.

A native of Viljandi, Jaak Joala, born 1950, played flute and also bass guitar in addition to singing; he was a member of two bands, "Kristallid" ("The Crystals") from the mid-1960s and then "Virmalised" ("Northern Lights") from the late 1960s and through the 1970s. He regularly performed in Russia and in the Russian language. After restoration of independence, he appeared on stage frequently with Estonia's other two biggest male singing stars, Tõnis Mägi and Ivo Linna, taking a more behind-the-scenes role in his final years, when he also suffered bouts of illness. He died on September 25 2014, in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:52

President: More attention should be paid to different dialects

19:34

SYNLAB to begin using mouth rinsing liquid for COVID-19 testing

19:18

Gallery: Viking themed snow city construction takes off in Kuressaare

18:53

Martin Laas finishes third in one-day race in Almeria

18:28

Lääne-County ballet dance on ice in gets international exposure

18:10

MPs support establishment of pharmaceutical factory in Tartu

17:53

Rakvere city to continue court dispute with parents over child name

17:31

Marten Liiv finishes fifth in ISU World Cup 1000 m final

17:11

Jaak Joala Viljandi statue talks founder after singer's name trademarked

16:49

Large portion of Autorollo debt to be auctioned, reserve price of €200,000

16:38

Minister: Number of children with learning disabilities has doubled

16:11

Urmas Paet: I hope naivety regarding Russia will remain close to zero

15:47

Care home and healthcare institution outbreaks total over 1,500 people Updated

15:41

Volkswagen deal leads Estonia's payment balance to €600 million deficit

15:15

Mihhail Lotman: Sergey Lavrov and the effect of sanctions on Russia

14:48

2020 tax filing period day one: Nearly 100,000 returns filed by mid-morning

14:19

Former central bank chief starts work as adviser to prime minister

13:51

Lihula shooter pleads guilty over civil damages, denies fleeing scene

12:56

Opinion: Ratas resigned but a month ago, yet time hardly on Kallas' side

12:29

Speed cameras warning signs causing disputes

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: