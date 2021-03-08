New chief-executive of Estonian Author's Society announced ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Mati Kaalep. Source: Virge Viertek
From Monday (March 8) the Estonian Author's Society (EAÜ) will be lead by Mati Kaalep who replaces former head, Karel Rattus.

"I hope that EAÜ offers the same kind of sense of security in the future, taking a step further in the services offered to the organization and authors," Mati Kaalep said.

EAÜ's board chairmen Vaiko Eplik confirmed that abrupt changes are not planned. "Currently, the EAÜ is not planning to widen its activity range but offer authors a more comfortable service."

"We are waiting for new fresh solutions with the whole board and executive team," Eplik said.

Kaalep is heading to the position from the Secretariat of the European Union. He has a bachelor's degree in Science of Law from the University of Tartu and a master's degree in Law and Technology from the Tilburg University of Netherlands. and he has worked as an audiovisual advisor in the Minister of Culture.

EAÜ's main activities are mediating royalties to the authors of music, art and audiovisual art.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

