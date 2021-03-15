Estonian Genome Center starts study to find causes of mental illness ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Lili Milani Source: Ülo Josing/ERR
News

The University of Tartu's Estonian Genome Center has started a unique study to bring clarity to the causes of mental illnesses with the help of gene donors. The results will create a basis for developing personalized medicine solutions.

All gene donors can participate in the study from March 15 to April 18 and it is hoped 200,000 gene donors will participate by filling in an online survey.

"The contribution of every gene donor is important because analyzing as much diverse information as possible enables us to better understand why there are such big differences in people's mental health," one of the leaders of the study, Associate Professor of Neuropsychiatric Genetics, Kelli Lahto, said.

The study's associate leader Professor Lili Milani said medicine is moving in a direction where a prevention or treatment plan is found for every person individually.

"The study will help to identify unknown associations between mental health issues and genes which will help to take the next step in health development, which is characterized by personalization and effective usage of the health care sector's resources," she said.

Clinical psychologist Anna-Kaisa Oidermaa has said approximately 50 percent of people face a mental health issue during their life. Depression, anxiety, focusing difficulties, restless sleep become more and more frequent.

All gene donors can participate in the study. Lehto said that it does not matter if the donor has mental health problems or not.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:50

Estonian Genome Center starts study to find causes of mental illness

13:13

Port of Tallinn opens rapid coronavirus testing center

12:42

Defense forces prepared to send 30 paramedics to support hospitals

12:11

Language chamber founded to preserve Kodavere dialect

11:44

Statistics Estonia and mobile network operators restart mobility analysis

11:15

Government to send supplementary budget to Riigikogu on Thursday

10:46

Health Board: 1,281 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:26

IKEA to open new store in Estonia in 2022

09:50

Doctors waiting for software update to check covid vaccinations

09:36

Tallinn distributing masks to apartment blocks with covid outbreaks

08:41

Annual Vikerraadio dictation marks Estonian language day, prizes to be won Updated

08:27

Estonia to receive 300,000 doses of Janssen coronavirus vaccine

14.03

'Samost ja Sildam': Filling education gap requires common effort

14.03

'Olukorrast riigis' expects public transport to consider new reality

14.03

Surge of Covid patients putting pressure on emergency care in PERH

14.03

Kaupo Meiel: Same s**t, different day

14.03

Riisalo promises to seek higher sexual self-determination age

14.03

Every eighth adult has received at least one dose of vaccine

14.03

ISS investigating explosion in Tallinn

14.03

Estonia has received more vaccine than EU average

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: