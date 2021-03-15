Specialists offering advice during mental health awareness month

March is mental health awareness month and Estonian specialists are giving free advice in Estonian, Russian and English online at peaasi.ee throughout the month.

The website, which promotes mental awareness health among young people, will focus on five "vitamins" and give advice about each topic during March.

These "vitamins" are: good relationships, balanced nutrition, rest and sleep, being active and experiencing positive emotions.

