€117 million from supplementary budget to go on second pillar payments ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
State budget law draft legislation. Source: Riigikogu kantselei
News

An important part of the supplementary budget formed due to the continuous coronavirus crisis is not related to the COVID-19 crisis, but to the pension reform, and this will cost €117 million from the government's reserve, daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) writes.

Even though the previous government canceled the state's contributions to the so-called second pillar of the national pension scheme, and these will be recovered on August 31, Jüri Ratas' (Center) government promised to compensate for this, though from 2023.

Current finance minister Keit-Pentus Rosimannus (Reform), however, says that a section in the law which accompanied the pension reform immediately instructs an individual withdrawing the money from the pillar to compensate for any missed payments.

"This derives from the law, and was written in on the budget line by the previous government, but there wasn't any money to cover it. Now, €117 million will go to the government's reserve, from the supplementary budget," Pentus-Rosimannus said.

The supplementary budget has been issued in response to the continued coroanvirus pandemic, similarly to last year's supplementary budget, issued in April 2020.

The Reform/Center coalition agreement contains a point on what the new coalition wanted to do in terms of pension payments recovery, i.e. to accomplish this earlier than September. Pentus-Rossimannus said that this would have meant increasing the deficit by another €77 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:48

Gallery: Estonia goes green for St Patrick's day

15:23

Government vaccine plan suspended due to supply issues

14:53

Siim Kallas: EU wants to effect true digital and climate turns

14:18

Latvia part-lifting third country flight ban after a year in place

13:45

Foreign Minister: Vaccine supply smoother than 2020's masks procurement

13:14

AK: 'Nelery' mother's victory may require law change

13:04

Ministry: Construction store selling food must close

12:37

€117 million from supplementary budget to go on second pillar payments

12:09

Cruise ships will return to Tallinn in summer, Port of Tallinn believes

11:44

Global Estonian Report: March 17– 24

11:11

Auditor: Bio-waste must be better identified, EU fines may follow if not

10:55

Health Board: 1,784 new cases of coronavirus, six deaths

10:37

IT expert: Government should listen to entrepreneurs during corona crisis

10:16

Party Ratings: Reform retains highest support levels

09:22

Jaak Aab takes over prime minister's duties on Wednesday

09:11

Ratings: Reform support levels off, Center reverses decline

08:46

Estonia will continue to use AstraZeneca vaccines

08:24

NATO navies carry out intricate maneuvers in major Baltic operation

16.03

Tartu preparing to open a coronavirus vaccination centre

16.03

Low birth rates may spell black storks' disappearance from Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: